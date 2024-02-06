THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is Now Playing at  The Hill Country Community Theatre

 The Hill Country Community Theatre is now presenting "The Marvelous Wonderettes", running weekends through February 18th. This smash Off-Broadway hit has already won hearts and garnered rave reviews from delighted theatergoers.

Directed by Heidi Melton, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" transports audiences back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where they meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy — four girls with dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Played by the talented cast of Heidi Eubanks as Suzy, Christine Ashbaugh as Missy, Ava Siera as Cindy Lou, and Christy Brown as Betty Jean, these characters come to life on stage with infectious energy and charisma.

"We're overwhelmed by the amazing response from our audience during opening weekend," said Heidi Melton. "Their enthusiasm and support truly fuel our passion for bringing this delightful musical to life."

Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar," "The Marvelous Wonderettes" promises a musical trip down memory lane that will keep audiences smiling from start to finish. In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite at their ten-year reunion, showcasing the highs and lows of the past decade and the enduring bond between these lifelong friends.

Tickets for "The Marvelous Wonderettes" are priced at $27 for adults, plus fees, and $17 for youth, plus fees. They can be purchased online atClick Here or by calling the box office at 830.798.8944.

"We're grateful for the support of the TND Family Foundation, whose generous underwriting has made this production possible," added Heidi.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "The Marvelous Wonderettes" at the Hill Country Community Theatre. Book your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable journey through the music and memories of the 1950s and 1960s.




