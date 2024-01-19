THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at ZACH Theatre This Month

The production runs January 23 – March 3, 2024 with both public and school performances.
ZACH Theatre's Family Series will bring the return of Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid at The Whisenhunt at ZACH playing January 23 – March 3, 2024 with both public and school performances.
Based on the original fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen and adapted by Nat Miller, this modern take on the timeless story incorporates projection design by Kate Leahy with original composition by Allen Roberston. In addition to public performances, The Little Mermaid will play weekdays, January 23–March 1 for almost 4,000 students at various schools across Central Texas.
Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid stars Khali Sykes as the Storyteller and Ruth Waiwaiole as the Storyteller Understudy.
“Heavily influenced by work I've seen at international festivals in Europe, Asia, and Australia where their work is much more nuanced, theatrical, and takes bolder risks. This version uses projections and technology to meet students in the digital world where they spend a lot of their time,” said ZACH Director of Youth Programming, Nat Miller. “This one-woman The Little Mermaid combines video with the art of storytelling as a way to invite the audience into the story, while still igniting the imagination.”
Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid is adapted by NAT MILLER with original composition and sound design by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes SCOTT GROH as scenic and properties designer, KRISTIN KNIPP as costume designer, projection and lighting design by KATE LEAHY and ALY REDLAND as stage manager.
Special Events in celebration of Hans Christen Andersen's The Little Mermaid:
Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid
When: January 26 – March 3, 2024
Friday, January 26 at 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm; Saturday February 24 and March 2 at 11am
Where: The Whisenhunt at ZACH | 1510 Toomey Rd | Austin, TX | 78704
Tickets: Start at $16 (Youth) and $22 (Adults) available at ZACH's box office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org
Summary: zachtheatre.org/mermaid
(Family Friendly) This original retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic combines modern technologies and the art of storytelling to put a new twist on this well-loved fairy tale. Using projections, fabric and theatrical magic, the ocean comes to life – along with your imagination – in this one-person journey of love, sacrifice, and courage.
Age Recommendation: 5 and up.
Run time: Approximately 45 minutes with no intermission.
PRESS: For press seats, interviews, and all other inquiries, please contact nicole.shiro@motelycrewmedia.com.
TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:
Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short-term and convenient parking is available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the first week of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x126 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.
ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.
Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.
CAST
Khali Skyes – Storyteller
Ruth Waiwaiole – Understudy Storyteller
Nat Miller – Director
Allen Robertson – Sound Designer and Composer
Scott Groh – Scenic and Properties Designer
Kristin Knipp – Costume Designer
Kate Leahy – Lighting and Projections Designer
Aly Redland – Stage Manager
A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans – 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.
ZACH Theatre's 2023–24 Season is sponsored in part by Baylor Scott & White Health, Holiday Inn-Town Lake, Betty Nowlin, and Carolyn and Marc Seriff; and by grants from The Shubert Foundation, Junior League of Austin, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Cultural Arts Division of The City of Austin Economic Development Department.
