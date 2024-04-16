THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes to the City Theatre Austin in May

The City Theatre Company will present the 2024 spring production of The Comedy of Errors, a glorious, bawdy, and way-out “shake your groove thing” theatre event you do not want to miss. Guest director Beau Pual leads the production with show dates May 3 - 19 at Genesis Creative Collective.

“We came into the world like brother and brother. And now let's go hand in hand, not one before another.”

Let the mischief and merriment begin! Comedy of Errors is the farcical misadventures of two sets of identical twins and a hilarious romp with a family fractured and reunited. A shipwreck, mistaken identity, mishaps, misunderstandings, music, and mayhem all come together in this reimagining of one of the Bard’s best.

On Shakespeare’s April 1564 birthday, the play remains as fresh and funny as ever.

Written in 1589 – 1594, many theatregoers cite Errors as their favorite Shakespearean comedy. Why is that? It doesn’t have the famous speeches or characters of A Midsummer Night’s Dream or The Taming of the Shrew. But what it does have in spades is plot twists, suspense, surprise, expectation, and exhilaration that reveal Shakespeare’s mastery in writing. If you’ve never seen a Shakespearean production before, this is a great place to start!

Directed by guest director Beau Paul, it will be all glitz, glam - and indeed groovy - dancing the night away in this timeless classic. He is joined by the incredible cast of Benajah Baskin, Coltrane Conklin, Mike Dellens, Ruby Elian, Jennifer Gonzalez, Jennifer Jennings, Mollie Kirby, Evelyn LaLonde, Judy Lee, Laura Mazer, and Cindy Timms. Celebrating its 18th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman’s Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!