TEXAS WINTER NIGHTS Drive-In Series Moves To Carson Creek Ranch

Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series happens February 4-6 and 11-14, 2021.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series, previously to be held at Barton Creek Square, has moved to Carson Creek Ranch, located just minutes from downtown and the Austin Bergstrom Airport.

WHAT IS TEXAS WINTER NIGHTS: Presented by PERVADER Entertainment Group, Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series is a full-service live production showcase of top artists performing live music from multiple genres in a safe environment for fans to enjoy, all in the heart of Austin, Texas.

Featuring Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat, Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, Del Castillo, Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, The Reverend Horton Heat, The Band of Heathens, Neal McCoy and more!

Carson Creek Ranch is located at 701 Dalton Ln, Austin, TX 78742. Driving directions can be found at www.carsoncreekranch.com.

Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series happens February 4-6 and 11-14, 2021. Check out the showtimes by day here.

Tickets can be purchased at https://texaswinternights.com. Each vehicle ticket includes space for fans to enjoy the music outside of their vehicles while social distancing, and coolers are encouraged for outside food and beverage. Follow the Texas Winter Nights Facebook page to stay in the loop on all announcements.


