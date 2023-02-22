Seismic Dance Event Announces Lineup For Debut SEISMIC SPRING: LITE EDITION

Today, Seismic Dance Event, the south's premiere boutique house and techno music festival, has announced the lineup for its debut Seismic Spring: Lite Edition at The Concourse Project in Austin on May 19-20. Seismic has continued to establish itself as a leading name in the global underground dance movement, building its legacy on gathering world-class international musical talent in an intimate environment.

The two-day Seismic Lite Edition will employ a one stage outdoor format where fans can properly celebrate the return of warmer weather in an even more intimate environment than Seismic's flagship November festival. Known for fostering a tight knit community of underground and electronic music lovers, the one stage and one shared experience of Seismic Lite only further cements this status.

Attendees of Seismic Dance Event's debut Lite Edition will be treated to a lineup boasting some of the most prominent and in-demand names in house and techno. The billing is led by fan-favorite tech house floor filler John Summit, the pioneering TESTPILOT alter-ego of deadmau5, modern UK house sensation Hot Since 82, techno titan and In The Mood founder Nicole Moudaber, Dillon Francis' deeper and darker house alias DJ Hanzel, and progressive house stalwart Cristoph.

Additional lineup highlights include genre-crossing electronic live trio Oden & Fatzo, classically trained multi-instrumentalist producer and composer Chris Avantgarde, fashionable Afro-Latina twin sister duo Coco & Breezy, respected scene veteran and producer Josh Wink, and energetic next generation riser Speaker Honey.

Produced by Austin dance music powerhouse RealMusic Events, Seismic prides itself on showcasing the city as one of electronic music's hidden gems. Coming off of a successful fifth edition this past November, the event will return to its perennial home of The Concourse Project for an expanded two festival offering in 2023.

The Concourse Project is a seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. As recently as last year, The Concourse Project was nominated by DJ Mag as part of their Best of North America 2022 awards, gaining serious recognition with placement in the Best Large Club category. Seismic Dance Event was also recently nominated for Best Music Festival in the 2022-2023 Austin Music Awards, further cementing themselves as one of the key industry leaders in Austin's illustrious live music field.

The RealMusic Events team has spent the last 14 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 2 Day GA and 2 Day VIP options with payment plans available. Seismic is an 18+ festival.

Seismic Dance Event: Lite Edition:

John Summit

TESTPILOT

Chris Avantgarde

Coco & Breezy

Cristoph

DJ Hanzel

Hot Since 82

Josh Wink

Nicole Moudaber

Oden & Fatzo (Live)

Speaker Honey