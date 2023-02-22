Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seismic Dance Event Announces Lineup For Debut SEISMIC SPRING: LITE EDITION

Attendees of Seismic Dance Event's debut Lite Edition will be treated to a lineup boasting some of the most prominent and in-demand names in house and techno.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Seismic Dance Event Announces Lineup For Debut SEISMIC SPRING: LITE EDITION Today, Seismic Dance Event, the south's premiere boutique house and techno music festival, has announced the lineup for its debut Seismic Spring: Lite Edition at The Concourse Project in Austin on May 19-20. Seismic has continued to establish itself as a leading name in the global underground dance movement, building its legacy on gathering world-class international musical talent in an intimate environment.

The two-day Seismic Lite Edition will employ a one stage outdoor format where fans can properly celebrate the return of warmer weather in an even more intimate environment than Seismic's flagship November festival. Known for fostering a tight knit community of underground and electronic music lovers, the one stage and one shared experience of Seismic Lite only further cements this status.

Attendees of Seismic Dance Event's debut Lite Edition will be treated to a lineup boasting some of the most prominent and in-demand names in house and techno. The billing is led by fan-favorite tech house floor filler John Summit, the pioneering TESTPILOT alter-ego of deadmau5, modern UK house sensation Hot Since 82, techno titan and In The Mood founder Nicole Moudaber, Dillon Francis' deeper and darker house alias DJ Hanzel, and progressive house stalwart Cristoph.

Additional lineup highlights include genre-crossing electronic live trio Oden & Fatzo, classically trained multi-instrumentalist producer and composer Chris Avantgarde, fashionable Afro-Latina twin sister duo Coco & Breezy, respected scene veteran and producer Josh Wink, and energetic next generation riser Speaker Honey.

Produced by Austin dance music powerhouse RealMusic Events, Seismic prides itself on showcasing the city as one of electronic music's hidden gems. Coming off of a successful fifth edition this past November, the event will return to its perennial home of The Concourse Project for an expanded two festival offering in 2023.

The Concourse Project is a seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. As recently as last year, The Concourse Project was nominated by DJ Mag as part of their Best of North America 2022 awards, gaining serious recognition with placement in the Best Large Club category. Seismic Dance Event was also recently nominated for Best Music Festival in the 2022-2023 Austin Music Awards, further cementing themselves as one of the key industry leaders in Austin's illustrious live music field.

The RealMusic Events team has spent the last 14 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 2 Day GA and 2 Day VIP options with payment plans available. Seismic is an 18+ festival.

Seismic Dance Event: Lite Edition:
John Summit
TESTPILOT
Chris Avantgarde
Coco & Breezy
Cristoph
DJ Hanzel
Hot Since 82
Josh Wink
Nicole Moudaber
Oden & Fatzo (Live)
Speaker Honey




A CHANCE TO ROCK Announces Fundraising Event Set For Next Week Photo
A CHANCE TO ROCK Announces Fundraising Event Set For Next Week
Nonprofit program initiative “A Chance to Rock' has announced the first of several upcoming fundraising events this year on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Band Aid School of Music, located at 2309 Thornton Road, Austin, Texas 78704.
HCCT to Bring THE MUSIC MAN JR. to Summer Camp Photo
HCCT to Bring THE MUSIC MAN JR. to Summer Camp
Look out for seventy-six trombones this summer when the Hill Country Community Theatre Sumer Youth Theatre Program perform Meredith Willson's The Music Man JR. The musical tells the story of charismatic con man, Harold Hill, who galvanizes a stodgy, entertainment-starved Iowa town at the turn of the 20th century. Intending to fleece River City's citizens with a false scheme to organize a boys' band, Hill's plans hit a sour note when he falls for Marian, the town librarian.
Penfold Theatre Company Announces VINCENT Cast Photo
Penfold Theatre Company Announces VINCENT Cast
Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) has announced the cast and creatives for Vincent by Leonard Nimoy running March 23–April 8, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre.
City Theatre Austin Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Next Month Photo
City Theatre Austin Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Next Month
Fall in love with the ladies of Truvy’s Beauty Salon all over again! City Theatre Austin will open the 2023 season with Robert Harling’s comedic gem, Steel Magnolias. Under the direction of Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky, performances run March 10 – 26 at Genesis Fellowship Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


Seismic Dance Event Announces Lineup For Debut SEISMIC SPRING: LITE EDITIONSeismic Dance Event Announces Lineup For Debut SEISMIC SPRING: LITE EDITION
February 22, 2023

Seismic Dance Event, the south's premiere boutique house and techno music festival, has announced the lineup for its debut Seismic Spring: Lite Edition at The Concourse Project in Austin on May 19-20. Seismic has continued to establish itself as a leading name in the global underground dance movement, building its legacy on gathering world-class international musical talent in an intimate environment.
A CHANCE TO ROCK Announces Fundraising Event Set For Next WeekA CHANCE TO ROCK Announces Fundraising Event Set For Next Week
February 22, 2023

Nonprofit program initiative “A Chance to Rock' has announced the first of several upcoming fundraising events this year on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Band Aid School of Music, located at 2309 Thornton Road, Austin, Texas 78704.
HCCT to Bring THE MUSIC MAN JR. to Summer CampHCCT to Bring THE MUSIC MAN JR. to Summer Camp
February 19, 2023

Look out for seventy-six trombones this summer when the Hill Country Community Theatre Sumer Youth Theatre Program perform Meredith Willson's The Music Man JR. The musical tells the story of charismatic con man, Harold Hill, who galvanizes a stodgy, entertainment-starved Iowa town at the turn of the 20th century. Intending to fleece River City's citizens with a false scheme to organize a boys' band, Hill's plans hit a sour note when he falls for Marian, the town librarian.
Penfold Theatre Company Announces VINCENT CastPenfold Theatre Company Announces VINCENT Cast
February 17, 2023

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) has announced the cast and creatives for Vincent by Leonard Nimoy running March 23–April 8, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre.
City Theatre Austin Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Next Month City Theatre Austin Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Next Month
February 14, 2023

Fall in love with the ladies of Truvy’s Beauty Salon all over again! City Theatre Austin will open the 2023 season with Robert Harling’s comedic gem, Steel Magnolias. Under the direction of Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky, performances run March 10 – 26 at Genesis Fellowship Hall.
share