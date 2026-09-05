STILL. HERE. NOW. to Premiere From Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre in Austin

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Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre (AADT) will premiere Still. Here. Now., a multicultural dance theatre and live music performance, September 25–26, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center's Boyd Vance Theater, 1165 Angelina St., Austin. Created for AADT's 36th season, the multidisciplinary performance brings together diverse Austin dancers, choreographers, theater artists, singers, and musicians for an evening of dance, original live music, and storytelling that asks: What do we inherit, and what do we carry forward? Tickets are on sale now at https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/andreaarieldancetheatre/still-here-now.

Still. Here. Now. builds on themes introduced in last season's Here. Now., exploring how identity is shaped by community, memory, ancestry, and family – the relationships that connect generations. Across a collection of newly created works, the artists explore intergenerational wisdom and mentorship; immigration and cultural memory; and the pursuit of success, consumerism, self-worth amid the pressure to continually seek 'more.' At its heart, Still. Here. Now. asks: What does the American Dream mean when we consider not only individual success, but our shared humanity?

Created through a deeply collaborative process, the performance embraces a broad spectrum of cultural backgrounds and lived experiences. Each artist brings a distinct perspective to questions of belonging, authenticity, ancestry, and how we define ourselves in relationship to others. Free community workshops have also invited Austin residents and visitors to contribute their own stories to the work's development, extending the conversation beyond the stage.

'Still. Here. Now. is about the stories we carry—individually and collectively,' says Andrea Ariel, AADT's founding artistic and producing director. 'We are asking audiences to consider how our identities are shaped by where we come from, the people who surround us, and the dreams we inherit or create for ourselves.'

The project brings together artistic partners Anuradha Naimpally (Austin Dance India), Luis Ordaz Gutiérrez (Proyecto Teatro), and Ciceley Fullylove (Independent dancer, choreographer, and singer). Each artist has created new work inspired by the project's themes, woven together through Andrea Ariel's choreography into a singular production.

Live music will be created and performed by Andy Nolte, Frederico Forte, Leila Louise Henley, Andrés Acevedo, Rey Arteaga, and Rishi Bajekal, whose collective musical backgrounds span a wide range of genres and traditions.

This project is supported in part by an Elevate grant from Austin Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment.

Performance Information

Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre | Still. Here. Now.

A Multicultural Dance Theatre and Live Music Performance celebrating shared humanity

Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 8:00 p.m.

Boyd Vance Theater, George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina Street, Austin, TX 78702

Tickets: Reserved seating $35; General admission $25; student/senior/veteran/artist tickets $20. Tickets are available at https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/andreaarieldancetheatre/still-here-now

About Andrea Ariel & Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre

Andrea Ariel is the Artistic Director of Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre, based in Austin, TX, where she produces, choreographs, and performs works created in collaboration with artists across dance, music, theater, poetry, film, media, and visual art. She has created over 50 original works since founding the company in 1990. Most recent productions include Here. Now., Borderless, Reimagine: Celebrating 30 Years, Rally, and Locked-In, following the highly acclaimed The Bowie Project. Her work has been presented across Texas, nationally and internationally. AADT has received numerous grants and commissions, including 36 consecutive years of cultural arts funding support from the City of Austin. Honors include special citations from the Austin Critics Table, the Sound and Vision Award (2017) for cross-discipline artistic vision, and the Site for Sore Eyes and Ears Award (2016) for site-specific collaborations of dance and music.

Ariel has collaborated in projects with cross-disciplinary artists including Graham Reynolds, Peter Stopchinski, Austin Unconducted, Frederico7, Andy Nolte, Claude McCan, Yuliya Lanina, Patrice Pike, Golden Hornet Project, Walter Thompson, Super Creeps, and NYC's Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble, among many others. She is a Certified Multidisciplinary Soundpainter and Educator, working in this form of live composition since 1998, and was involved in its development alongside creator Walter Thompson.

Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre has been a recipient of the City of Austin's Artist Access Program since 2019, hosting programming at the George Washington Carver Museum Cultural Center, the Asian American Resource Center, and the Mexican American Cultural Center including free Community Voices Workshops that invite public participation in the creative development of new work such as Still. Here. Now.

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