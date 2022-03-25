SOMEBODY LOVES YOU, MR. HATCH Comes to ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre announces the return of Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, the new musical by Emmy Award-winning Allen Robertson, based on the beloved children's book by Eileen Spinelli. Part of the ZACH360 experience, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch plays April 29-May 22, 2022 on The Kleberg at ZACH under the direction of creator Allen Robertson.

A world premiere at ZACH in March 2020, Allen Roberston brings a contemporary score and playful audience interaction with a funny, heartwarming story celebrating friendship, acceptance, and sefl-esteem that will delight all ages.

Based on the story by Eileen Spinelli, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch will star both an adult and student cast. Adult cast includes Nathan Jerkins, Paul Sanchez and Amber Quick. The student cast includes Blakeney Mahlsteadt and Stella Frye Ginsberg.

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch is directed and musically directed by Allen Robertson with Costume Design by Christina Montgomery, Lighting Design by Austin Brown, Sound Design by Allen Robertson, Brennah Galvin as Production Stage Manager, and Davvi Solomon as Takeover Stage Manager.

Special Events in celebration of Somebody Love You, Mr. Hatch:

Press Opening Night - Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Sensory Friendly Performance - Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

When: April 29-May 22, 2022

Where: ZACH360 on The Kleberg at ZACH | 1421 W. Riverside Drive | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $15 (Youth) and $21 (Adult) at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

Image Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JR_sN7FExhH5R4qE60ZGoVjmiRS2k5Tb?usp=sharing

From the Emmy Award-winning creator of "The Biscuit Brothers" and Tortoise and Hare comes a new musical based on the beloved children's book. Mr. Hatch is a lonely man leading a ho-hum life until one Valentine's Day he receives a note that reads "Somebody loves you" ...and everything changes. With a contemporary score and playful audience interaction, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch is a funny, heartwarming story celebrating friendship, acceptance, and self-esteem that will delight all ages.

Age Recommendation: Three and up

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x3 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series shows, including The Rocky Horror Show, April 6 to May 1; Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, April 29 to May 22; The Sound of Music, June 15 to July 24; and The Inheritance (Part 1), August 10 to September 24. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.