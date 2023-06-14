SEISMIC DANCE EVENT Announces Lineup For 6.0 Edition

Seismic Dance Event, the premiere boutique house and techno festival, has announced the lineup for its 6.0 edition at The Concourse Project in Austin on November 10-12. Seismic remains a leading name in the global underground dance movement, building its legacy on gathering world-class international musical talent in an intimate environment.

Headliners for the 2023 edition kick off the most impressive Seismic lineup to date, featuring patron saint of modern electronic music and mau5trap founder deadmau5, Black Book Records heavyweight and super producer Chris Lake, and storied mainstage icon Kaskade performing a Redux Set.

Veterans of the global dance scene will make their presence felt at Seismic this year, featuring AREA10 label boss MK, the iconic sounds of German producers Boys Noize and Loco Dice, and Dirtybird favorites Walker & Royce.

The heavier strains of techno have become a staple of the Seismic experience, which will come courtesy of breakout sensation Anfisa Letyago, the early 2000s influenced productions of Klangkuenstler, the relentless 999999999, and the hit-making Space 92. The more melodic variations of the 4/4 sound will be presented by Korolova, Franky Wah, Stephan Jolk, and Fideles.

DJ Tennis and Carlita's Astra Club project pushes the lineup into the avant-garde, while the booms of the new house wave are felt from Australian export Wax Motif, chart-topper Eli Brown, and Norwegian brothers KREAM, plus Chris Stussy, VNSSA, Mau P, Azzecca, and Pawsa.

Seismic Dance Event will have two main stages, both indoor and outdoor - Volcano and Tsunami - each having their own distinct production elements and curation. Art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of surprises throughout the venue further Seismic's position as the region's most immersive electronic event to date.

The Concourse Project is a fifteen-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. The venue was recently ranked 39th in DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs list, while Seismic Dance Event was also nominated in the Best Boutique Festival category for DJ Mag's Best Of North America awards series for 2023.

The RealMusic Events team behind Seismic Dance Event and The Concourse Project has spent the last 14 years fostering the Austin scene as a burgeoning home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Tickets are now available for the event and can be purchased on the Seismic website here, which includes 3-day and single day GA and VIP options.

Headliners (A-Z)

Chris Lake

deadmau5

Kaskade (Redux)

Special Guest

MK

Lineup (A-Z)

999999999

Anfisa Letyago

Anklepants

Astra Club (DJ Tennis b2b Carlita)

Azzecca

Boys Noize

Chris Stussy

Eli Brown

Fideles

Franky Wah

Hozho

Klangkuenstler

Korolova

Kream

Loco Dice

Mau P

Patrick Mason

Pawsa

Ranger Trucco

Space 92

Stephan Jolk

T78

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

+ More To Be Announced