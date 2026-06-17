Review: SEARED at Austin Playhouse

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Austin Playhouse’s production of Seared, directed by Lara Toner Haddock, gives Theresa Rebeck’s restaurant comedy-drama a more convincing life than the script provides. The production is well-paced and grounded by a cast that finds emotional truth inside writing that can feel overly constructed.

That is not to say the play lacks pedigree. Seared premiered at San Francisco Playhouse in 2016, went on to Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018, and opened Off-Broadway at MCC Theater in 2019. It also earned notable recognition, including four 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards. Its success makes sense. The play has theatrical appeal: four characters, one pressure-cooker setting (pun intended), and a central argument that is easy to grasp. Whether it feels fully human is another question.

Set in the kitchen of a small Brooklyn restaurant, Seared follows Harry (Devin Finn), a gifted but difficult chef whose scallop dish has caught the attention of critics and customers. For his business partner Mike (Ben Wolfe), that attention feels like a lifeline. The restaurant has struggled, and success finally seems within reach. For Harry, however, that same success feels like a trap. He does not want to repeat himself on demand, even if the dish could help keep the restaurant alive.

Devin Finn as Harry

Seared

​​​​PC: Austin Playhouse

The conflict is smart because neither side is entirely wrong. Harry wants to protect the creative spark that makes his food special. Mike wants the restaurant to function as an actual business. The issue is not the premise. The issue is that Rebeck’s script often states its ideas too plainly, leaving little room for discovery. Too often, the characters seem to arrive carrying the play’s argument in their hands, rather than revealing it through behavior.

The cast does strong, unfussy work with material that can easily tilt toward argument over character. Devin Finn gives Harry enough fear beneath the arrogance to keep him human, while Ben Wolfe brings grounded urgency to Mike’s need to keep the restaurant alive. Sarah Zeringue’s Emily is controlled and perceptive, never reduced to a corporate stereotype, and Addrian Shontai gives Rodney warmth as the one closest to the daily labor of the kitchen.

None of them oversell the material, which matters in a play that often speaks its themes too plainly. At times, Rebeck’s dialogue sounds less like people under pressure and more like characters assigned to opposing sides of a debate. The result can feel preachy, on-the-nose, and too predictable in the way it moves through conflict.

Toner Haddock’s direction helps soften that problem. Her staging gives the actors behavior to play, not just arguments to deliver. The onstage cooking is especially effective because it creates a sense of real labor. Food is prepared, handled, and served with specificity, and Mike Toner’s full working kitchen supports that rhythm without overwhelming the action. The smell of onion in the air gives the audience a sensory connection to the restaurant, offering a kind of lived-in realism the text itself often lacks. I was tempted more than once to ask Finn to “pass the salmon.”

Still, the play itself never quite reaches a full boil (you see what I did there?). The motivations are clear early on: Harry resists being commercialized, Mike pushes for stability, Emily represents structure, and Rodney absorbs the fallout. Those are valid dramatic positions, but they rarely surprise us. The result is a script that is theatrically effective but not always emotionally believable.

Austin Playhouse gives Seared a thoughtful and credible production. The acting is real, the direction is confident, and the working kitchen brings welcome life to the stage. The issue is not with the performers or the staging. It is with a script that too often tells us what it means before allowing its characters to simply live, contradict themselves, and catch fire.

Duration: 2 hours and 15 min including intermission.

Addrian Shontai as Rodney and Devin FInn as Harry

Seared

​​​​PC: Austin Playhouse

Seared

Written by Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Now playing through June 28th, 2026

Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Austin Playhouse West Campus

405 W. 22nd St.

Austin, TX 78705





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