Review: IT'S ONLY A PLAY at City Theatre Austin

Terrence McNally's It's Only a Play offers a humorous and insightful peek into the theatre world. On the opening night of "The Golden Egg" on Broadway, wealthy producer Julia Budder hosts an extravagant party at her opulent Manhattan townhouse. While celebrities flood in downstairs, the true drama unfolds upstairs in a bedroom where a group of insiders anxiously await the reviews, particularly from The New York Times. In the world of Broadway, a positive review from this prestigious publication can mean the difference between success and failure. This anxiety and anticipation are all too familiar to those who have been involved in producing Broadway shows, who can relate to the nervous nail-biting, incessant phone-checking, and excited office calls for the coveted review.

The aftermath of the negative review of "The Golden Egg," though exaggerated for dramatic effect, serves as a stark reminder of why many Broadway productions shut down shortly after their opening night. However, much like the characters in McNally's play, those who pursue theater for the love of the art quickly pick themselves up after a flop and pour their hearts into the next story and the next show.

The saying "write what you know" holds true in this case, as McNally's intimate knowledge of the industry shines through in his sarcastic portrayal of each character. He adeptly and humorously characterizes actors as egotistical, directors—especially the British ones—as eccentric, producers as too wealthy to care, and critics as downright evil. As both a producer and a critic, I found McNally's interpretations highly amusing. Even though I didn't necessarily see myself represented, the play offered plenty of food for thought.

The cast of It's Only A Play

PC: City Theatre Austin

City Theatre's production of It's Only a Play is visually stunning, with an impressive set design (Berkovsky and Jackson) that transports the audience to the opulent Upper East Side of New York City. The costumes (Bert Flanagan), meticulously designed, add an extra layer of authenticity to the play. A particularly enjoyable aspect was the inside jokes involving the different guests arriving at the party, indicated by the coats they bring in, including Lady Gaga's bubble dress, Hamilton's revolutionary coats, and masks from The Lion King, all contributing to the sense of a star-studded event.

A clever play requires a strong cast, and under the skillful direction of Jim Lindsay, It's Only a Play certainly delivers. Scot Friedman’s portrayal of Peter Austin, the emotional playwright, is filled with passion and sets the tone for the diverse ensemble of characters. Rick Smith shines as James “Jimmy” Wicker, a seasoned actor who initially dismisses his best friend's script for being a sure flop. Smith offers a self-centered and melodramatic portrayal of Jimmy enhancing the comedic tone of the play. Lorri Boyd delivers a convincing performance as Virginia Noyes, the troubled leading lady with a clear addiction, evident by her ankle bracelet and her drug and alcohol use in every scene. Veronica Alvarado Kraemer charms as Julia Budder, a wealthy but somewhat clueless first-time lead producer determined to make a name for herself in the cutthroat theatre world. The cast is further enriched by Ira Drew (Craig Kanne), a sharp-tongued and acerbic critic, and Gus P. Head (D.J. DelVecchio), a wry coat check attendant and aspiring actor, who provides sage commentary on the theatre industry and surprises the audience with an acapella rendition of “Defying Gravity.”

Shane Cullum, in the role of Frank Finger, delivers a standout performance with impeccable comedic timing and over-the-top physicality, embodying a flamboyant and probably unstable, British director with a flair for the dramatic.

It's Only a Play serves as a masterful exploration of the entertainment world, brought to life by a gifted ensemble and McNally's insightful writing, making it a must-see for those seeking both entertainment and introspection on the theatre industry and its colorful characters.

“Put a little theatre in your life” and support our local theaters!



Duration 2 hrs including a 15 min intermission.

It’s Only A Play

Book by Terrence McNally

Directed by Jim Lindsay

The City Theatre Austin

1507 Wilshire Boulevard

Austin, Texas 78722

October 20th through November 5th, 2023

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM