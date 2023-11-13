Review: EL CID at The Rollins Theatre At The Long Center

Austin Shakespeare's production of El Cid is a contemporary adaptation of Pierre Corneille's French classic masterpiece, translated by Michael Meigs. Originally a five-act verse tragedy, this play is recognized as one of the earliest classical tragedies in French theatre. Corneille's innovative work challenged the conventions of its time, featuring a happy ending, complex characters without clear heroes or villains, and a departure from the classical unities prescribed by Aristotelian dramatic theory.

Set in 11th century Seville, the narrative revolves around the love rivalry between Don Sancho and Don Rodrigo for the affections of Ximena, the daughter of Count de Gormas. The plot takes a dark turn when the Count, jealous that King Fernando has appointed Don Gomes as the prince’s tutor, confronts Don Gomes and insults him, upsetting the old man’s fragile ego. His son, Rodrigo, driven by a sense of honor, choses to put family over heart and engages in a fatal duel with the Count, triggering a sequence of irrational, tragic, comedic, and emotionally-charged events. The play explores moral laws, obligations to justice, family liaisons, and the conflict between love and honor.

“Love thrives on hope and dies when hope dies.”

El Cid, Austin Shakespeare

Director Ann Ciccolella takes on the challenge of presenting this classic tragedy to a contemporary audience by interchanging English and Spanish in the text. This creative decision adds an unnecessary hurdle for audiences primarily fluent in English. As a native Spanish speaker with proficiency in English, I grappled to understand certain lines, raising concerns about the play's accessibility for non-bilingual attendees. The difficulty lies not in the cast's execution but in the translation and occasional pronunciation issues, detracting from the overall immersive quality of the performance.

Despite the language challenges, El Cid delivers moments of theatrical brilliance thanks to the outstanding performances of a diverse group of local actors, who skillfully navigate the moral dilemmas depicted in this play. Noteworthy performances include Sebastian Vitale as Rodrigo (El Cid), an Argentine actor most recently seen as Gaston in this past summer’s acclaimed production of “Beauty and the Beast”. Vitale brings depth and conviction to the character, authentically navigating internal conflicts of honor and love with Latin passion. Pablo Muñoz-Evers as Ximena’s second suitor Don Sancho, exudes a strong presence, embodying the rivalry and tension within the narrative, adding complexity to the love triangle. Veronica Kraemer as Ximena delivers a standout portrayal, balancing vulnerability and strength as she struggles to face the reality that she is madly in love with the same man that killed her father.

“Bound on duty or love’s tyranny.”

El Cid, Austin Shakespeare

A special mention goes to Eliza Ranner for her compelling portrayal of the Princess. She convincingly embodies a young royal who sacrifices her own happiness to do the right thing, facilitating the union of Rodrigo, the man she loves, with Ximena, the young woman he adores.

Completing the fabulous cast are Vanessa Alvarado Flores as Elvira, Darby Williams as Leonora, Nolan Muña as Don Gomes, Ev Lunning as Don Diego, Joseph Paz as Don Arias, and Rupert Reyes as King Fernando.

The costumes, designed by Cecilia Gay, skillfully transport the audience to an era of rich fabrics and lustrous colors. The simple set, designed by Patrick W, Anthony, effectively directs attention to the actors and the narrative. Onstage music, provided by the talented violinist Bennie Braswell, who dubs in the role of Page, adds a beautiful and original touch to the production.

Overall, I appreciated the opportunity to witness something unique and groundbreaking in my own little corner of the world. I challenge you to experience it, and if the words in Spanish are elusive, open your hearts and minds and let the magic of live theater engulf you.

EL CID

Book by Pierre Corneille

Directed by Ann Ciccolella

Translation by Michael Meigs

The Rollins Theatre

Long Center for the Performing Arts

701 W Riverside Drive

Austin, Texas 78704

November 10 through November 26, 2023

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM