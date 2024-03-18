Review: DANCING AT LUGHNASA at Genesis Creative Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian Friel’s semi-autobiographical play, DANCING AT LUGHNASA (1990), is set during early August 1936 (the time of the festival of Lughnasadh) in County Donegal, Ireland in the fictional town of Ballybeg. The play is bookended and internally punctuated by narrative soliloquies from the main character Michael (Moses Kutz), telling the story in the 1990s from memories, some from field perspective and others from observer perspective, often revealing the futures of the other characters and events in the play. A drama, with overtones of tragedy, the play depicts about a month of five sisters’ lives and their connections to an older brother, a young inferred (invisible) character Michael, and a disingenuous suitor. As we experience the progression of the story, several factors impact the plot: the arrival of larger community through media, the tensions between Catholicism and secularism, paganism, and protestantism, the arrival of the Industrial Revolution and its impact on the economy, especially for rural areas, and the advent of the Spanish Civil War.

The City Theatre Austin is performing DANCING AT LUGHNASA as a part of its 18th Season at Genesis Creative Collective, located at Genesis Church, from March 15-31, 2024. Directed by Payton Trahan, this performance mirrors the effect of contemplative cinema, offering moments of pause, lingering dialogue, beauty encompassed by unfolding tragedy, and bursts of joyous, desperate music and dance, striving against inevitable sadness and literal privations the characters suffer as hope fades.

Among the cast, the performances by Moses Kutz (Michael), Catherine Woodiwiss (Maggie Mundy), and Josie Hood (Kate Mundy) stand out. Kutz elegantly tells the story, nimbly moving between his narrative, older character and the voice of young Michael, drawing our attention and concern to what is taking place or what will happen. His Irish accent is spot on, delivered with vigor, and his movement about the stage is natural and convincing. Woodiwiss portrays the humorous homemaker of Maggie expertly, defusing tensions as they arise and offering a spirited, rebellious counterpart to her sister Kate. I will always remember the flour flying off her hands as she dances! Hood skillfully presents the prim character of Kate Mundy, beautifully depicting moments of abandon when Kate allows herself to be swept up in the dancing and music of her sisters.

Set on the floor, similar to a black-box theater style with thrust-type seating, the set is well-designed, allowing space for action both inside and outside the house. Andy Berkovsky and Eurekas Theatrical’s properties are excellent, and the lighting design is neatly conceived and executed. Of special note, Kutz’s work on the radio “Marconi” is quite effective and a distinctive element of the play, and J. Kevin Smith’s sound design elevates the transitions between scenes.

DANCING AT LUGHNASA

Written by Brian Friel

Directed by Payton Trahan

Genesis Creative Collective, Genesis Church, 1507 Wilshire Blvd., Austin

March 15-31: Thursday through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hours, 10 minutes; one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $15 - $25 https://thecitytheatreaustin.simpletix.com/