Review: BOX at Penfold Theatre

A compelling if not yet solid production on the reimagined life of Henry "Box" Brown

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Go-Go Kathy Valentine Will Lead All-Female Band For HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre Photo 1 Go-Go Kathy Valentine Will Lead All-Female Band For HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre
Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Georgetown Palace Theatre Photo 2 Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Georgetown Palace Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: Bottle Alley Weaves A Powerful Story With WRAITH RADIO Photo 4 Review: Bottle Alley Weaves A Powerful Story With WRAITH RADIO

Review: BOX at Penfold Theatre

Penfold Theatre Company's world premiere production of BOX, according to the publicity, is an exploration of identity, reinvention, and the captivating world of magic. Written by Jarrett King, this play delves into the remarkable life of Henry Box Brown, a 19th-century abolitionist lecturer, magician, speaker, and mesmerist. Through an interesting blend of historical accuracy and imaginative storytelling, King crafts an imagined new chapter in the life of one of America's overlooked folk heroes.

To appreciate BOX, it is essential to understand the historical context surrounding Henry Box Brown (Jeremy Rashad Brown). Born into slavery in 1816, Brown endured the hardships and cruelty of bondage until he devised an audacious plan to escape. At the age of 33, he arranged to have himself transported in a wooden crate, successfully reaching freedom in the North. Brown's remarkable journey and subsequent career as a lecturer and magician certainly make him a figure worth exploring and celebrating.

This is a promising concept. It’s a concept, however, that still needs some tweaking to truly gel. This issue is more often than not a question of whether the director’s choices successfully convey the story to us, or if the playwright was able to make the story clear in the first place. Playwright Jarrett King has reimagined here that Henry’s first wife Nancy (Yunina Barbour-Payne) who he never reunited with in real life, finds him in England where he has married his second wife Jane (Lee Eden). The play leans strongly in this direction and this triangle seems to take on significance. In future iterations, this direction would seem worth further exploring rather than the "exploration of identity, reinvention, and the captivating world of magic."

I admit it was confusing for me to find King’s intent. He has a wonderful gift with language, but based on the description of the play I couldn’t tell what King, and consequently director Simone Alexander, want us to take with us at the play's conclusion.

It is understandably hard to know what motivations support choices in staging, and most took place upstage or toward stage left. This didn’t help me to fully understand where the story was going, and at times, I felt distant from the characters and even unable to hear from the row where I sat at the top of the row of the house. This story billed to be about Henry Box Brown, can become about whichever principal character we gravitate toward. And in my case it was the stellar Yunina Barbour-Payne as Jane. Barbour-Payne is truly gifted, rising to the top of an already reputable cast. Jane’s quest for love, and what she felt was freedom, became my focus. Perhaps this is what King intended, but I couldn’t be certain.

I sincerely hope my tone is not too harsh. King has given us a script that holds great promise and Penfold’s work remains reputable. Having mentioned the staging above, director Alexander still manages to deliver tight blocking and characterization was clear and quite crisp, if not immediate. The whole cast gives us commendable performances. In addition to Barbour-Payne, of special note are Nathan Jerkins (as Lord Bloomfield and others) and the new to Austin (but already familiar to Austin theatre goers) Cameron La Brie as Rodgers and others. Further, the set design by Desi Roybal and costume design by the wonderful Pam Friday are excellent.

Despite the play's initial shortcomings, Penfold Theatre Company's commitment to delivering exceptional productions is evident. BOX remains a compelling story that sheds light on the imagined internal life of an important historical figure. King, not just playwright but Penfold Associate Artistic director, is to be acknowledged for a courageous initial premiere of this new work.

BOX

by Jarrett King

directed by Simone Alexander

Penfold Theatre Company

at the Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd #122

Thursdays-Sundays,

June 23 - July 08, 2023

Photo by Steve Rogers




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center Photo
THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center

Special Offer: THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND hits Austin!

2
Cast Set for HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre Photo
Cast Set for HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

Immerse yourself in the world of musical theatre with Head Over Heels at ZACH Theatre. Meet the stellar cast and highlights the talent that will have you singing and dancing along. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

3
TC Superstar Release New Single Forever Photo
TC Superstar Release New Single 'Forever'

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar have shared their newest single 'Forever' out now on Flyer Club Records. Following 'Some Nights,' the groovy Dance Pop song 'Forever' is the second release taken from TC Superstar's forthcoming album Static Dynamic.

4
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Season Tickets Now On Sale Photo
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Season Tickets Now On Sale

After a momentous 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced that tickets to the 2023-2024 season are on sale now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office.

From This Author - Joni Lorraine

Joni joined BroadwayWorld in 2016 after over twenty-five years of involvement in the Central Texas theatre scene.  She has worked as a company member and educator for Pollyanna Children's The... (read more about this author)

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Bass Concert HallReview: HAIRSPRAY at Bass Concert Hall
Review: SANCTUARY CITY at Ground Floor TheatreReview: SANCTUARY CITY at Ground Floor Theatre
Review: THE BAKER'S WIFE at The Alchemy TheatreReview: THE BAKER'S WIFE at The Alchemy Theatre
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert HallReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie, The Musical
Austin Playhouse (7/14-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenna & the Whale
Ground Floor Theatre (8/10-8/26)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5 The Musical
TexARTS (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OLIVER - THE MUSICAL
Hill Country Community Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dead. Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the End
Wise Guy Theater Co. at Fallout Theater (7/08-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Norwegians
Austin Playhouse (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/03-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Small Steps
Hyde Park Theatre (7/21-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You