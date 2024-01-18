Review: BACK TO YOU at Austin Rainbow Theatre

The regional premiere of a play that explores queer relationships from a Latino perspective. Now showing thru January 20, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Austin Rainbow Theatre (ART) brings a poignant tale of friendship, love, and the challenges of growing up gay in the Texas Valley with Chris Rivera's Back to You. The play centers around Diego and Mateo, two lifelong friends in a small Texas Valley town, whose connection deepens into a romantic relationship as they navigate the complexities of being young gay men in a conservative Latin culture.

Chris Rivera* as “Diego” and Joe Montoya* as "Mateo"
in Chris Rivera’s BACK TO YOU
*Member Actor’s Equity Association

Diego, raised by a single, abusive father, struggles to embrace his romantic relationship with Mateo, especially under the pressure of machismo culture. On the other hand, Mateo, hailing from a loving family, harbors dreams for a future with Diego, despite the challenges of coming out to his parents.

As the narrative unfolds, we witness the ups and downs in their relationship throughout the years. Despite attempts to rekindle their high school romance, life's circumstances repeatedly pull them apart. Yet, the love between Diego and Mateo remains unwavering, akin to an invisible cord that consistently draws them back together.

ART's production of Back to You is a simple yet profound exploration of storytelling. Directed by Chris Rivera, the play cleverly breaks the fourth wall, offering the audience a glimpse into the characters' inner thoughts and emotions as they navigate the rollercoaster that is growing up on top of being gay in the south of Texas. The script authentically blends humor, warmth, and realism. As a Latina, I found a personal connection to numerous cultural references and relished witnessing a Latino romance brought to life by Latino actors – a reminder that representation does matter.

          "Next thing your abuelita is flinging holy water at you"   - Mateo on coming out to his family, Chris Rivera's BACK TO YOU

Two of my favorite scenes in the play revolve around "first times" and are delivered in a captivating style. One of the standout moments is when Diego and Mateo share a bed during a sleepover. Mateo beautifully describes how each unintentional touch makes his heart jump, capturing the innocence of first love. Another favorite scene portrays the first intimate encounter between Mateo and Diego, skillfully depicted through movement, enhancing the overall sensitivity of the production. The play's minimalist stage design, complemented by well-placed set pieces and a backdrop featuring pre-filmed scenes and landscapes, effortlessly transports the audience from the Texas Valley woods to the lively streets of New York City.

Chris Rivera's portrayal of Diego is compelling, tracing the character's emotional journey from a boy with little hope to a content gay man in New York City. Scenes with Mateo beautifully capture the tenderness of their relationship. Joe Montoya shines as Mateo, infusing the stage with youthful personality and charisma. His character's transformation is evident through the evolution of his voice and demeanor. The palpable chemistry between the actors contributes to the genuine nature of the piece.

Chris Rivera* as “Diego” and Joe Montoya* as "Mateo"
in Chris Rivera’s BACK TO YOU
*Member Actor’s Equity Association

Chris Rivera's Back To You introduces characters that are not just likable but also relatable—young men you'd genuinely want to embrace and be friends with. Diego and Mateo's familiarity makes them feel like individuals we might already know, drawing us into their journey. In his play, Rivera invites audiences to contemplate both the challenges and joys of growing up and to appreciate the enduring essence of friendship and love. Catch this heartwarming piece before it ends on January 20th.

Back To You

Book by Chris Rivera

Now playing through Saturday 20, 2024

Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm

Saturday at 2:30 pm and 8:00 pm

Austin Rainbow Theatre at Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd

Suite 122

Austin, TX  78702




