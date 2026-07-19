Review: I'M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE at Ground Floor Theatre

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Original plays are the engine that keeps theatre alive. While audiences often gravitate toward familiar titles, new works challenge artists and audiences alike, testing ideas that may eventually become tomorrow's classics. Samantha Hurley's I'm Gonna Marry You, Tobey Maguire, has already enjoyed an impressive journey, premiering Off-Broadway before transferring to London's Southwark Playhouse, where it found enthusiastic audiences. Its success speaks to the strength of its premise: an offbeat comedy about celebrity obsession, loneliness, fandom, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.

It's a terrific idea.

Hurley has an excellent ear for dialogue. The script is packed with witty exchanges, contemporary language, and pop culture references that feel natural rather than forced. The humour is often sharp, the pacing brisk, and many of the jokes genuinely land. The world feels recognisable, particularly for anyone who grew up during the height of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man era.

T.C. Solis as Shelby

​​​​​I'm Gonna Marry You, Tobey Maguire

PC: Rob Solis @geminidesignatx

Directed and produced by Emma Davis, the production makes excellent use of an intimate performance space. Max Estudillo’s set design keeps the focus squarely on the actors while allowing the story's increasingly bizarre situations to unfold without distraction. Remarkably, the production came together with only two weeks' notice, making its technical precision all the more impressive. Lighting, sound, projections, and scene transitions ran seamlessly throughout, a testament to the creative team's meticulous preparation.

The cast embraces the play's heightened reality with complete commitment. T.C. Solis delivers an engaging performance as Shelby, later revealed as Marcia, capturing both the character's awkward vulnerability and increasingly unhinged obsession without ever losing the audience's sympathy. Joseph Shingledecker is a likeable Tobey Maguire, bringing warmth and sincerity to a character who could easily become little more than a celebrity caricature. The only element I found myself wishing for was a closer vocal resemblance to Maguire's distinctive, slightly hesitant speaking cadence, which might have added another enjoyable layer to the performance.

Payton Trahan provides many comic highlights, shifting between Poster, Paparazzi, and Reporter with easy timing and infectious energy. Meanwhile, Sweet Van Loan delivers on the dual roles of Shelby's Mother and Brenda Dee, the unsuspecting realtor.

What ultimately holds the play back is not its absurdity but its structure.

I have no issue with theatre breaking convention or taking audiences on a wildly unpredictable ride. In fact, I wish more playwrights were willing to take those risks. But even the most unconventional stories need an internal logic. The audience has to believe that each revelation grows organically from what came before.

Shelby's obsession with Tobey Maguire, her loneliness, and even the kidnapping are outrageous, but they fit the heightened world Hurley creates. Shelby is fourteen, isolated, bullied, desperate to be seen, and consumed by celebrity fantasy. Her actions are irrational, but they are rooted in a recognisable emotional reality, making it surprisingly easy to go along with the premise.

The final act, however, abandons that emotional logic. The revelation that Shelby's father was the man who stalked Charlize Theron arrives without meaningful setup and ultimately changes very little about how we understand Shelby or her journey. Rather than deepening the character, it feels like a twist inserted simply because the play wants one.

The same is true of the sudden name reveal. Throughout nearly the entire play, everyone, including Shelby's own mother, refers to her as Shelby. Only in the closing moments does Brenda Dee call her Marcia (I think that is what it was). Because the audience has never been encouraged to question her identity, the reveal creates confusion rather than insight. Instead of inviting us to reinterpret what we've seen, it raises questions the play never intends to answer.

Finally, Brenda Dee's death pushes the story into territory that feels disconnected from everything that precedes it. It reads less as the inevitable consequence of Shelby's emotional journey and more as one final shocking twist designed to surprise the audience. The issue is not that the play embraces absurdity. It already does. The issue is that these final developments do not feel earned by the emotional foundation established earlier.

Ironically, Hurley's greatest strength is not plotting but dialogue. Her writing is fresh, contemporary, and genuinely funny. She has an exceptional ear for conversational rhythm, and her pop culture references rarely feel forced. A few ideas are explained after the audience has already understood them, and some jokes linger a beat too long. The play would benefit from trusting its audience a little more.

Even so, I admire the willingness to tell a story that refuses to follow convention. I'm Gonna Marry You, Tobey Maguire is quirky, funny, awkward, contemporary, and unapologetically strange.

Keep doing this, Emma Davis. You are on the right path!

T.C. Solis as Shelby

​​​​​I'm Gonna Marry You, Tobey Maguire

PC: Rob Solis @geminidesignatx

I’m Gonna Marry You, Tobey Maguire

Written by Samantha Hurley

Directed and Produced by Emma Davis

The show ended on July 18th, 2026

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