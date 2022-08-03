Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE INHERITANCE PART 1 at ZACH Theatre

The Inheritance Part 1 is being presented at ZACH Theatre, directed by Dave Steakley, August 10-September 4, 2022 at The Kleberg at ZACH.

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Note: The Inheritance is told in two parts. ZACH's 2021-22 season concludes with Part 1, leading immediately into Part 2 as ZACH's 2022-23 season opener.

Photo credit: Drew Nebrig