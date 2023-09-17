Photos: First Look at Deaf Austin Theatre's ASL Production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT; Streaming Tickets Now Available

The first-ever American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English production of The Laramie Project produced by Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) with a Deaf and Hearing Cast debuted at Ground Floor Theater to a sold out audience. Performances ran September 7-16th. A livestream event via Stellar debuts on October 12th, 2023 for a global audience in honor of the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's legacy.

The Laramie Project is a thought-provoking documentary play that explores the aftermath of the tragic 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay college student in Laramie, Wyoming. The play written by Playwright Moises Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project is based on 200+ interviews conducted with the townspeople. The play delves into the impact of the incident on the local community and raises important questions about prejudice, hate crimes and tolerance. DAT aims to promote inclusivity, accessibility, and awareness of these same experiences faced by the Deaf and LGBTQIA communities.

Director Jules Dameron, along with DAT's Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik and DAT Production Manager Sandra Mae Frank, from Broadway's Spring Awakening Revival and NBC's New Amsterdam, helm this production and have brought together a powerhouse of Deaf actors and hearing ASL fluent actors. Austin, TX is home to the largest Deaf community in the United States as well as the largest LGBTQIA community, of which the Deaf account for 1/3 that population.

Cast features Joey Antonio (Dance Camp, ABC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Joey Caverly* (Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man), Brian Cheslik** (Co-Director Cinderella, The Last Five Years & Next to Normal), Jules Dameron (see below), Taylor Flanagan (Cinderella, Judith et al in Judith with Hyde Park Theatre), Leila Hanaumi (Assistant DASL/ Cinderella), Ashlea Hayes (ABC's Switched At Birth, NBC's Law and Order: SVU), Dickie Hearts* (Netflix's Tales of the City & Grace & Frankie, Public’s Dark Disabled Stories); Amelia Hensley* (Private Jones, ABC's Station 19, Broadway's Deaf West Spring Awakening Revival); Justin Jackerson ( Romeo and Juliet; Not Another Deaf Story, The Perfect Match), Krissy Lemon (Cinderella, The Last Five Years), Saul Lopez (The Last Five Years), Heba Toulan* (Cinderella, SENSES, The Window Washer).

The Creative team led by Dr. Brian A. Cheslik and Deaf Austin Theatre along with Director Jules Dameron (AD NY Deaf Theater, Director Møkkakaffe Norway TV series, Sesame Street ASL Series), Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL) Kailyn Aaron-Lozano (DASL Cinderella, Deaf Broadway's Company Lincoln Center); Stage Manager Miriam Rochford*; Assistant Stage Manager Kelsey Moringy; Lighting Designer Jacqueline Sindelar; Sound Designer Rodd Simonson; Costume & Set Designers Dr. Brian A. Cheslik** & Jules Dameron; Graphic Designer Michael Epstein; Production Assistant Russell Harvard (Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Spring Awakening), Producer Jo-Ann Dean, Grants & Fiscal Sponsorships.

Production Team led by Brian Cheslik and Deaf Austin Theatre including Producers Jo-Ann Dean, SIGNmation and Broadway SIGNs!; CoProducer Barbara Chubb, M. Ed, Owner BEA Investment Group (Alive! The Zombie Musical); Production Manager Sandra Mae Frank (Broadway’s Spring Awakening); Executive Production Assistant Katie Lloyd.

* denotes members of Actors Equity Association (AEA)

**denotes members of Stage Directors & Choreographers Society (SDC)

About Deaf Austin Theatre:

Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) is the only professional Deaf LGBTQIA+ owned and operated theatrical company, serving our rich and marginalized Deaf Cultural community in Greater Austin and Central Texas. Key constituencies are our equitable productions in American Sign Language (ASL), Spoken English and supertitles for accessibility. Theater is for everyone. DAT’s artistic vision is supported in part by our recent 2023 National Endowment for the Arts Challenge America Award with matching funds from Greater Austin Foundation for the Deaf (GAFD). DAT employs Deaf Artists and provides platforms for culturally Deaf Theatre, Broadway Musicals and emerging works virtually in our Deaf Playwrights Festival annually broadening our outreach.

Deaf Austin Theatre was fueled by the cultural erasure of ASL and marginalization or “audism,” a discriminatory practice, experienced on Broadway & Tony Award’s stages by our Founders. DAT was created from a deep desire to create a safe and inclusive space where the Deaf community could thrive. Our mission is to enrich, inspire, educate, create, and entertain the Austin community through live ASL theater, acting workshops, and theater camps.

To donate or learn more about Deaf Austin Theatre's production of The Laramie Project, please visit www.deafaustintheatre.org and https://donorbox.org/the-laramie-project-2#info.

Photo Credit: Tate Tullier Photography