Photos: First Look At City Theatre's DANCING AT LUGHNASA

City Theatre continues the 2024 season with Brian Friel’s Tony Award winning play DANCING AT LUGHNASA. March 21 – 31 at Genesis Creative Collective. See photos of the production below.

About DANCING AT LUGHNASA

This extraordinary award-wining drama, Dancing at Lughnasa is the story of five unmarried Irish sisters eking out their lives in a small village in 1936. Their spare existence is only interrupted by brief, colourful bursts of music and the overwhelming spell to dance that has the power to transcend their lonely lives and link them to the romance and hope of the outside world. When two unexpected visitors arrive, the past and present collide and begin to destroy the foundation of their family forever.

Widely regarded as Brian Friel’s masterpiece, Lughnasa is a haunting and poetic tribute to the spirit and valor of the past.

Running through March 31 at Genesis Creative Collective (1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722) General Seating $15-20. Center Reserved $22-25. Group, senior, and student discounts.

Photo Credit: City Theatre Austin