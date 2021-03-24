Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: ZACH Theatre Presents 'Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry'

The concert features performances by Laura Benedict, Leslie McDonel, and Sidney Scott.

Mar. 24, 2021  

ZACH Theatre is currently presenting Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry as part of its Songs Under the Stars spring concert series.

Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tayna Tucker, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and others, will get you into a country state of mind with songs like "Crazy," "Delta Dawn," "Jolene," and many more! Powerhouse vocalists Laura Benedict, (Rockin' Christmas Party,) Sidney Scott, (A Christmas Carol) and Leslie McDonel (A Night With Janis Joplin) perform the hits of some of the brightest country stars ever to light up the stage of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

The concert runs through March 28. Get tickets at https://tickets.zachtheatre.org/overview/11409.

Check out photos below!

Photos: ZACH Theatre Presents 'Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry'

