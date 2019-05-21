Photo Flash: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE at Austin Shakespeare

May. 21, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at THE MERCHANT OF VENICE at Austin Shakespeare! Check out the photos below!

The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare's controversial take on justice, revenge and betrayal featuring two of his most memorable characters: Shylock (Marc Pouhé)* and Portia (Gwendolyn Kelso)*. With Keith Paxton, Devin Finn, Michael Connally, Chris Gonzalez, Max Green, Brennan Patrick, Thomas Quintanilla, Valoneecia Tolbert, Nick Ivons, Emily Christine Smith, Siddharth Kumar, Zach Barrett and Patrick Schmidt. Directed by Ann Ciccolella.

