Penfold Theatre Company Announces VINCENT Cast

Penfold-co-founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins alternate in the play's single, extraordinary role originated by Leonard Nimoy.

Feb. 17, 2023 Â 

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) has announced the cast and creatives for Vincent by Leonard Nimoy running March 23-April 8, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at penfoldtheatre.org.

Penfold-co-founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins alternate in the play's single, extraordinary role originated by Leonard Nimoy. Based on an earlier work by Phillip Stephens, Vincent intimately relates the life story of the iconic painter, Vincent Van Gogh, from the perspective of his brother Theo.

Based on actual letters between the pair, the play goes beyond mere biography of the misunderstood artist by celebrating the courage, passion, and lust for life that art kindles in us all. Vincent will feature French jazz music from local artist Julie Slim (vocalist) with Shirley Johnson (accordion).

Written by Leonard Nimoy and directed by Beth Burns the production team includes Costume Design by Buffy Manners, Sound Design and Projection Design by Lowell Bartholomee, Lighting and Set Design by Natalie George, Properties Design by Marco Noyola, with Kelsey Moringy as Stage Manager and Amanda Gass as Production Manager.

Vincent

By Leonard Nimoy

Directed by Beth Burns

March 23 - April 8, 2023

Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 5:00pm; additional 4:00 pm performance on Sat April 8

Ground Floor Theatre | 979 Springdale Rd, Unit 122 | Austin, TX | 78702

Vincent intimately relates the life story of the iconic painter, Vincent Van Gogh, from the perspective of his brother Theo. Based on actual letters between the pair, the play goes beyond mere biography of the misunderstood artist by celebrating the courage, passion, and lust for life that art kindles in us all.

Penfold co-founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins alternate in the play's single, extraordinary role originated by Leonard Nimoy. The production also features music by a local French jazz artist, Julie Slim.

Nathan Jerkins will perform Thurs 3/23, Sat 3/25, Fri 3/31, Sun 4/2, Fri 4/7, and Sat 4/8 (4:00pm)

Ryan Crowder will perform Fri 3/24, Sun 3/26, Thurs 3/30, Sat 4/1, Thurs 4/6, and Sat 4/8 (7:30pm)

Special Events for Vincent:

Saturday, March 25: First Saturday Soiree

Celebrate opening weekend with the cast and creative team. French-themed food and drinks will be offered. When purchasing tickets, you may reserve a place for this event.

Sunday, April 2: Mental Health Panel

A post-show guided conversation will be offered to include a guest panel and audience about the play and the mental health issues it explores. The panel will include Nathan Jerkins (Actor), Beth Burns (Director), TaDonya Stephens (Integral Care), Julie Burke (Violet Crown Therapy), and Ryan Crowder (Facilitator).

Information on Vincent is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225637Â®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.penfoldtheatre.org%2Fevent%2Fvincent%2F2023-04-08%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Information about productions and season memberships is available at: penfoldtheatre.org/on-stage/2022-23-season/

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Single tickets are on sale now for Vincent and start at $16. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225637Â®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.penfoldtheatre.org%2Fevent%2Fvincent%2F2023-04-08%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For Vincent audiences interested in catching both performers in the role, additional discounts are available through a Mini-Membership or "How Can I Choose?" Membership.

Memberships are available now for the remaining two 2022-23 shows (Vincent and Box). Memberships are the best way to receive priority seating, flexibility in scheduling, discounts on additional seats, no fees and more all while supporting the arts and many programs. Memberships start at $50 and are available HERE. Single tickets on sale will be announced at a later date.

About Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has served the north Austin metro area for 15 years by telling intimate stories of hope and empathy. The company has reemerged from the pandemic with a particular focus on reimagining classics, which is reflected in the season line-up, as well as in several new initiatives.

In addition to the professional plays and musicals Penfold is known for (Penfold in the Park and the annual holiday radiocasts) new company initiatives include a five-year New Play Commission Series, a new Great Plays in Great Places Series and an Arts Leadership Apprenticeship in partnership with Texas State University.

The aim is that these new programs will have increased impact on the City, Sector and Penfold: City, by investing in Central Texas artists and creating community and dialogue around their work; Sector, by consciously reimagining the classical repertoire for a modern, diverse, local audience; and Penfold, by telling transportive stories that rekindle a sense of shared humanity, empathy and hope.




