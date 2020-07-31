National New Play Network Announces 15th Annual MFA Playwrights' Workshop

National New Play Network, together with the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival and Stanford University's National Center for New Plays is delighted to announce the playwrights selected for the 2020 MFA Playwrights' Workshop and Undergraduate Playwrights' Workshop.



"While the pandemic may have put productions on pause, technology is allowing theater-makers across and beyond the Network to come together to dig into the work of these ten thrilling playwrights," said NNPN Executive Director Nan Barnett. "We are grateful for this opportunity to support these new plays as they get ready to meet audiences in person when it's again safe to convene. And in the meantime, we are continuing to find ways to work and connect with one another across distances."



Now in its fifteenth year, this annual program pairs gifted early-career playwrights with directors and dramaturgs from a wide circle of theaters around North America, along with a professional acting company. The Workshop also features the ninth annual New Play Dramaturgy Intensive, led by Mark Bly, who serves as an Ambassador at Large for the Network.

Shows View More Austin Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You