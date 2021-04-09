Livestream Production of THE SPIN Presented by Street Corner Arts to Open Next Week

Street Corner Arts will present a Livestream Production of THE SPIN by Spenser Davis. As we all navigate this pandemic and how to present theatre in a safe way, Street Corner Arts decided to expand their borders and bring in artists from Chicago to collaborate with them virtually to create a new Austin to Chicago artistic connection. This production will be performed LIVE for 9 performances and delivered via livestream to computer screens everywhere.

About the show:

Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced for the virtual medium.

DETAILS:

Where: Your Computer Screen

When: April 14 thru April 25th at 8:00 PM

Opening Night is Wednesday, April 14th at 8:00PM

Regular Performances will be LIVE Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:00PM

Tickets: $10 General Admission

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: http://bit.ly/scawebsite

Website / Performance Link: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts

THE SPIN is written and directed by Spenser Davis and features Zac Carr, Michael Galvan, Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Jason Graf, Kelsey Mazak, Mike Ooi, Shariba Rivers, and Andrea Skola Summers with Screen Management by Morgan Brochu.