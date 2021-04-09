Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Livestream Production of THE SPIN Presented by Street Corner Arts to Open Next Week

When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Livestream Production of THE SPIN Presented by Street Corner Arts to Open Next Week

Street Corner Arts will present a Livestream Production of THE SPIN by Spenser Davis. As we all navigate this pandemic and how to present theatre in a safe way, Street Corner Arts decided to expand their borders and bring in artists from Chicago to collaborate with them virtually to create a new Austin to Chicago artistic connection. This production will be performed LIVE for 9 performances and delivered via livestream to computer screens everywhere.

About the show:

Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced for the virtual medium.

DETAILS:

Where: Your Computer Screen

When: April 14 thru April 25th at 8:00 PM

Opening Night is Wednesday, April 14th at 8:00PM

Regular Performances will be LIVE Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:00PM

Tickets: $10 General Admission

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: http://bit.ly/scawebsite

Website / Performance Link: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts

THE SPIN is written and directed by Spenser Davis and features Zac Carr, Michael Galvan, Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Jason Graf, Kelsey Mazak, Mike Ooi, Shariba Rivers, and Andrea Skola Summers with Screen Management by Morgan Brochu.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Is My Life Pillow
Scenery Bags -
Triple Threat Mug

Related Articles
Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins and More Join SHAKESPEARE SONNET SLAM Photo

Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins and More Join SHAKESPEARE SONNET SLAM

New Musicals From Jeff Talbott, Will Van Dyke & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn Photo

New Musicals From Jeff Talbott, Will Van Dyke & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

COPPER HORNS IN WATER to Kick Off AMPLIFY- First Stages BIPOC Virtual Play Series Photo

COPPER HORNS IN WATER to Kick Off AMPLIFY- First Stage's BIPOC Virtual Play Series

David Briggs Presents Concert for The Cathedral of St. John the Divines TUESDAYS AT 6 Photo

David Briggs Presents Concert for The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's TUESDAYS AT 6


More Hot Stories For You

  • 20 Writers and New Works Announced For 2021 Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed
  • Rachel Lynett's APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) Wins 14th Annual Yale Drama Series Prize
  • WTG Presents LAST GAS by John Cariani
  • Westport Country Playhouse Presents TELLING MLIMA'S TALE Documentary