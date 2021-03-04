KOOP Radio Celebrates International Women's Day

KOOP Radio 91.7 FM will be celebrating "International Women's Day" from Friday, March 5 to Thursday, March 11 with a week of womxn-centric programming. The station will have a full slate of music and public affairs programming crafted to honor womxn's achievements and advocating for a gender-equal world.

In addition, throughout the month of March KOOP's TeXchromosome Radio takes a look back at Womanifest 2020, the Inaugural KOOP Community Council International Women's Day Celebration. They will check in with the dynamic womxn involved one year after COVID, sharing live music sets and up-close interviews with the participating artists, women's non-profits, and KOOP volunteers that made it all happen. You'll hear conversations about their journey, how their life and work have changed, how COVID has affected their native community or country, and if they have made peace with our current situation.

KOOP (pronounced koh-op) is a community radio station in Austin, TX, and one of the only member-owned and operated stations run in a cooperative structure. This is powered primarily upon its volunteers and supporters for all operations of the station. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the station has pivoted to 100% remote crafted shows to keep the community informed with News/Public Affairs programming as well as some of the most popular music shows in the city.

KOOP's spring membership drive starts Monday, March 1until Sunday, March 14, and is the bi-annual way the station reminds Austin of the importance of community radio. KOOP strives to reflect the spirit of Austin and provide information that matters or addresses the needs of the community in terms of health, local issues in education, services, housing, local business developments, and arts & cultural promotion.

