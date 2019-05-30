Jarrott Productions Announces Auditions For Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS

Jarrott Productions will hold auditions for its Season V opener, Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS, on Friday, June 7th from 7-10pm at the St. Austin Catholic Parish at 21st & Guadalupe.

Auditions are by appointment only! To schedule an appointment, send your headshot and resume through the link on the audition page on the Jarrott Productions website, www.jarrottproductions.com.

About the play: What will some people do to make sure their children get into the right school? ADMISSIONS is a story that's as fresh as today's headlines, one that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. This play won the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play, and won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

ADMISSIONS will be directed by David R. Jarrott.

All roles are open:

Sherri Rosen-Mason, early 50s, very liberal white, secular Jewish woman; Head of Admissions at Hillcrest.

Bill Mason, early 50s, very liberal WASP; Sherri's husband; Head of School at Hillcrest.

Charlie Luther Mason, 17; Bill & Sherri's son; a senior at Hillcrest.

Ginnie Peters, 50s; very liberal WASP; stay-at-home mom; her son is Charlie's best friend.

Roberta, early 70s; white; works in Development at Hillcrest.

Auditions will consist of reading sides from the play; the sides will be furnished upon submission. Sides do not have to be memorized. Should callbacks be necessary, they will be 10am-12noon on Saturday, June 15th.

Rehearsals will begin on or about August 12th; tech week begins September 6th; opening is September 16th; closing is October 6th, with a possible 1-week extension. All actors will be compensated.





