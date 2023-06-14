Hill Country Community Theatre's THE MUSIC MAN JR. Opens This Week

Hill Country Community Theatre shares the epic culmination of their annual Summer Youth Theatre Program, opening Thursday, June 15, at their venue at 4003 W. FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.

This summer, the children participating (ages 8-17), under the guidance of local favorite instructors, Jordan Jones and Christine Ashbaugh, will have produced a full-length stage production of the popular musical, The Music Man Jr. In two very short weeks these hardworking young thespians will have learned lines, memorized songs and choreography, followed stage directions and completed their costumes to present a truly wonderful team masterpiece to entertain their hill country friends, family and neighbors.

The Music Man Jr. tells the story of a slick conman trying to sell musical instruments to the children of a small town. He intends to take the money and run without actually delivering the instruments. But after meeting the lovely librarian, he soon changes his tune.

The show will run for only four performances this weekend: Thursday and Friday (June 15/16) at 6:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees (June 17/18) at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15 per person (plus fees) and can be purchased online at thehcct.org/special-events or by calling the Box Office at 830-798-8944. Community support at these performances provides valuable resources for HCCT to continually improve theatre education in the hill country and will always be remembered and cherished by the students whose talent is being applauded.

For more information about Hill Country Community Theatre, the Summer Youth Theatre Program and future shows, please visit the website at https://thehcct.org.