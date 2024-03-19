Ground Floor Theatre Launches Queer Camp 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ground Floor Theatre has announced Queer Camp, a youth summer camp for 2024. A tuition-free and devised performance-centered program for LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-17, GFT's Queer Camp focuses on building connections, skills training, and the arts as social justice advocacy. Information and registration (open now) at groundfloortheatre.org/camp.

"A Queer youth centered theatre camp has been a dream project for us almost since the inception of the theatre,” said Patti Neff-Tiven, Co-Artistic Director of GFT. “Queer teens in Austin deserve a safe and encouraging place to express themselves and their creativity and we want to provide that space for them to grow as young artists and advocates."

This intensive 2-week theatre arts camp will provide a safe and welcoming environment for youth to explore all aspects of live theatre production. LGBTQ+ Austin teens will receive training and mentorship from professional local artists and educators to create an original performance that addresses current social issues important to them and challenges they face. The program gives local Queer youth a creative outlet for self-expression, helps to build and strengthen self-esteem, enhances language and communication skills, and introduces the concept of arts as social activism.

GFT Queer Camp Week 1 | July 22 - 26, 2024

Week 1 will include theatre games and training led by professional arts educators that focuses on building an ensemble and devising new work. Using theatre techniques including improv, voice, and movement as a starting point, campers will learn to give voice to their individual creative expression while also building team-work skills. Mornings will consist of games and classes that teach basic theatre and performance skills and afternoons will focus on ensemble building and camper-led discussions for writing new work.

GFT Queer Camp Week 2 | July 29 – Aug 3, 2024

Week 2 will focus on all the elements of performance as campers work with local professional theatre artists to design and build the set, lights, costumes, etc. and rehearse the show. Campers will gain hands-on experience in all areas of theatre production both on-stage and off, including marketing and audience building. The week concludes on Saturday Aug 3 with a public performance of the show they created and will include a community conversation with the audience and creators.

Executive Produced by Co-Artistic Director Patti Neff-Tiven, Queer Youth Summer Camp will be Co-Directed by Carl Gonzales and Lacey Cannon Gonzales.

Registration for Queer Camp is now open to all at groundfloortheatre.org/camp. Camps will be held daily from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm culminating in a ticketed public performance on August 3.