Franchelle Dorn to Lead LEAR Staged Reading at Long Center

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Austin Shakespeare will present a staged reading of LEAR, one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, in the Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center. Franchelle Stewart Dorn leads the cast as Lear, with her own daughters, Amani Dorn and Mary Dorn, playing Lear's daughters Goneril and Regan.

LEAR tells the story of a powerful aging monarch who divides her kingdom among her three daughters and triggers a surprising tragedy for herself and her world.

Dorn returns to Austin Shakespeare after playing the title role in the company's production of Medea and Amanda in its staged reading of The Glass Menagerie.

Helen Merino plays Cordelia, Lear's youngest daughter, and Marc Pouhé plays the Fool. Several out-of-town guest artists join the company. Ray Schultz, who played the title role in Austin Shakespeare's Julius Caesar in Zilker Park in 2025, plays Gloucester. Gwendolyn Kelso, who has performed numerous roles with the company, travels from Pittsburgh, where she teaches at Carnegie Mellon University, to play Edmund, the illegitimate son of the Earl of Gloucester. The cast also includes Samuel Grimes, Meredith O'Brien, Peter Shine, Kirk Barbera and Ev Lunning.

The design team includes resident lighting designer Patrick W. Anthony, projection designer Lowell Bartholomee and Costume Designer Aaron Kubacak, whose costumes combine contemporary clothing with medieval touches.

The performances are a fundraiser for Austin Shakespeare, presented through Actors' Equity Theatre Authority. Special ticket prices are available for students.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 01 Hrs 59 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming