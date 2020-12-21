Fine Arts on Main Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play

Fine Arts on Main recently presented three physically distanced performances of the radio play version of "It's a Wonderful Life," Herald Banner reports. The shows took place December 4-5.

Fine Arts on Main's president, Gwen Snyder, directed alongside Adam Tanner.

"We had a whole schedule for the year planned out and then COVID happened," Snyder said. "All of our plans had to be changed. The idea of doing an old-fashioned radio show was intriguing to me."

Robert Hite, a test engineer at L3 Harris in Greenville, brought his backstage skills to the premiere show at Fine Arts on Main.

"We started building the stage on the day after Thanksgiving," Hite said. "That was on Friday, and the following Friday was our very first show. We took it from nothing to a raised stage to building the flats and putting the flats up in less than a week."

The play features live sound effects, with Mike Snyder and daughter Savannah serving as Foley artists.

"I think that's what the audience liked the most - the sounds of the doors opening and closing, glass breaking and the ring of a cash register," Hite said. "We created all our own effects. Mike even built a device that sounded like an old Model T Ford."

Fine Arts on Main's next production will be The Little Prince, which is set to be performed February 26-27, 2021. Learn more at https://www.fineartsonmain.com/shows-and-events.

Read more on Herald Banner.