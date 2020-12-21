Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fine Arts on Main Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play

The shows took place December 4-5.

Dec. 21, 2020  

Fine Arts on Main recently presented three physically distanced performances of the radio play version of "It's a Wonderful Life," Herald Banner reports. The shows took place December 4-5.

Fine Arts on Main's president, Gwen Snyder, directed alongside Adam Tanner.

"We had a whole schedule for the year planned out and then COVID happened," Snyder said. "All of our plans had to be changed. The idea of doing an old-fashioned radio show was intriguing to me."

Robert Hite, a test engineer at L3 Harris in Greenville, brought his backstage skills to the premiere show at Fine Arts on Main.

"We started building the stage on the day after Thanksgiving," Hite said. "That was on Friday, and the following Friday was our very first show. We took it from nothing to a raised stage to building the flats and putting the flats up in less than a week."

The play features live sound effects, with Mike Snyder and daughter Savannah serving as Foley artists.

"I think that's what the audience liked the most - the sounds of the doors opening and closing, glass breaking and the ring of a cash register," Hite said. "We created all our own effects. Mike even built a device that sounded like an old Model T Ford."

Fine Arts on Main's next production will be The Little Prince, which is set to be performed February 26-27, 2021. Learn more at https://www.fineartsonmain.com/shows-and-events.

Read more on Herald Banner.


Related Articles View More Austin Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings a LES MISERABLES Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
  • 13 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS!
  • Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021