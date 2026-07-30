Feature: DISNEY'S FROZEN AT AUSTIN ISD SUMMER THEATRE SERIES

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The Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series (STS) celebrated its eleventh season this year, bringing together more than 300 students from more than 40 Austin ISD campuses for an immersive theatrical experience that culminated in two fully staged productions: The Witch's Princess by Don Zolidis and Disney's Frozen.



I only had the opportunity to attend Frozen. Still, after spending an afternoon at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center, it became clear that the musical was only the final chapter of a much larger story.

Cast of Disney's Frozen

Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series

PC: Michael Reyna at violetcrownphotoworks.com



Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of STS is that participation is completely free. Transportation from schools across the district, breakfast, lunch, snacks, costumes, rehearsal materials, technical equipment, and every other resource students need are provided by Austin ISD at no cost to families. In a time when arts education increasingly faces financial pressures, STS removes barriers that prevent many young people from participating in theatre, ensuring that opportunity is determined by passion and commitment rather than a family's ability to pay.



Director Marco Bazan described STS as "the best example of equitable opportunities for all Austin ISD students to get training in musical theatre.” As the district's only theatre program serving every campus, it offers students "the opportunity to develop their singing, dancing, and acting skills at a level that is not being offered equally throughout the district."



For Bazan, however, the artistic training is only part of the program's value.



"The community they build with each other and the friendships that develop with students who live 20 to 30 miles away from each other is really amazing to experience," he said. "This may be the only time of the year where they get to engage with anyone from outside their campus."



That sense of belonging extends far beyond the cast. Some students spend their summer acting, singing, and dancing. Others build scenery, paint sets, sew costumes, operate lighting and sound, perform in the orchestra, or work backstage. Every department contributes to a single artistic vision, giving students firsthand experience in collaboration, communication, leadership, and problem-solving, skills that will serve them long after the final curtain.

Cast of Disney's Frozen

Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series

PC: Michael Reyna at violetcrownphotoworks.com

Assistant Director Jason Escandell believes that the collaborative environment is what makes STS so special.



"STS is a reminder of why I believe theatre and theatre education matter,” he said. By bringing together teachers and students from across Austin, the program creates "a production that goes beyond what most of us can achieve on our home campuses.” Escandell has also watched younger participants return year after year until they become mentors themselves, creating a cycle of learning and leadership that continues to strengthen the program.



That investment was evident throughout Disney's Frozen.



Based on the Academy Award-winning film, the stage adaptation follows sisters Anna and Elsa as they navigate fear, sacrifice, forgiveness, and unconditional love. It is a story audiences know well, making it an ideal showcase for what STS encourages its students to achieve both artistically and collaboratively.



The production itself was beautifully realized and served as tangible evidence of what this program makes possible. Cole Rickman's scenic design transformed the Performing Arts Center stage into a convincing Arendelle, making imaginative use of the space while carrying audiences effortlessly from the bustling kingdom to Elsa's icy mountain retreat. Kacey Wasson, together with the student technical crews, enhanced that world through lighting, projections, and theatrical effects, bringing Elsa's magic vividly to life.



Le Easter's colorful costumes faithfully recreated Disney's familiar world, while the orchestra, under the direction of Joseph Baird and William McLaughlin, with Jonathan Forbes and Darcy Williams leading the musical preparation, performed with remarkable confidence and polish. The young cast embraced one of Disney's most demanding contemporary scores with enthusiasm, while Natalie Uehara's choreography, assisted by Amanda Caldwell, filled the stage with energy and purpose. None of those achievements felt accidental. They reflected weeks of disciplined rehearsal, mentorship, and teamwork, the very qualities that define the Summer Theatre Series.



What impressed me most, however, wasn't a particular song, visual effect, or performance.

It was the unmistakable sense of ownership.



The production never felt as though adults had simply assigned students their roles. Instead, it felt like a company of young artists who had been trusted to create something together. Every costume change, lighting cue, scenic transition, orchestral entrance, and dance sequence reflected hundreds of students working toward a common goal, each contributing something essential to the finished production.



Having served as STS choreographer for six years, Natalie Uehara has witnessed that transformation firsthand. "Seeing the program's growth is so amazing," she said. "I absolutely love working with students from across the district and watching them make connections and learn from like-minded students from schools other than their own." Her hope is simple: "We hope that STS can continue to be a bright light in AISD and that we can continue to provide this experience for students for years to come."



Assistant Choreographer Amanda Caldwell echoed that sentiment. "The Summer Theatre Series is one of the most rewarding things I get to be a part of," she said. "It's more than just putting on a show. It's a place where students can grow as performers, build confidence, and make friendships." She believes the greatest lessons extend well beyond theatre itself. "They learn so much more than acting, singing, dancing, or working backstage. They learn how to work as a team, solve problems, be responsible, and support each other."



For Caldwell, accessibility remains central to the program's mission. "This program is about access," she said. "It gives students opportunities they might not otherwise have, to perform in a professional venue, learn from experienced educators and professionals, and be part of a high-quality production. For many students, these few weeks become some of the most memorable and impactful experiences of their summer."

Cast of Disney's Frozen

Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series

PC: Michael Reyna at violetcrownphotoworks.com

When Bazan reflected on the season, he naturally remembered the standing ovations and the excitement of watching students perform before full audiences. But his greatest hope reached beyond a successful production. "The training, opportunities, and performance experience that the students get out of this project are unparalleled and need to be sustained free of charge," he said. "It is a huge benefit to all of these performers, at whatever level of experience they have."



After spending an afternoon with STS, it became difficult to think of Frozen simply as a successful school musical. It was a compelling demonstration of what can happen when barriers to participation are removed, experienced educators invest in young people, and students are allowed to create something extraordinary together.



The final curtain may have fallen on Arendelle, but the confidence gained, the friendships forged, and the collaborative spirit cultivated through the Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series will continue long after the snow has melted. In a city that proudly celebrates the arts, few investments offer a greater return than giving every young person the chance to discover what they are capable of.

Disney's Frozen

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage



Austin ISD Summer Theatre Series

Creative Staff

Director: Marco Bazan

Assistant Director: Jason Escandell

Music Director: Jonathan Forbes

Assistant Music Director: Darcy Williams

Choreographer: Natalie Uehara

Assistant Choreographer: Amanda Caldwell

Orchestra Director: Joseph Baird

Assistant Orchestra Director: William McLaughlin

Costume Director: Le Easter

Scenic Designer: Cole Rickman

Technical Director and Shop Supervisor: Kacey Wasson

Sound Supervisor, Projection Designer and Programmer: Chris Lugo

Lighting Design and Programming: Wyatt Hood

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