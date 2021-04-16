FOTO//HOUSE Announces 'Industry Nights'

FOTO//HOUSE has announced the launch of its brand new location in downtown Austin, Texas (1701 Guadalupe St., Austin, Texas 78701). The FOTO//HOUSE space is designed for professionals to create and capture their best work in a beautiful, high-quality, fully-outfitted professional environment. The team provides services for professional photographers, videographers, modeling agencies and creative directors, offering a gorgeous and intimate environment for various needs such as photography and video shoots, product launches, visual art shows and fashion events, brand and product shoots, podcasting and live-streams, music video shoots, and general VIP events in a lush and sleek multi-disciplinary space. FOTO//HOUSE is currently available for bookings and reservations, as well as ongoing membership opportunities. For more information, see here.

FOTO//HOUSE has announced a series of "Industry Nights" on Thursdays, beginning April 22 and continuing through the summer, where interested parties and media can tour the space and network with attendees. This Thursday's event will feature a live music activation with indie rock artist Zach Person where guests can see the space in action. Sponsors for the event include BlackDenim Records, Mosaic Live Wire, Donald Patz Wine Group, Glenfiddich, Hendrick's Gin, Reyka Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila and Texas Beer Company. Attendance will be limited for social distancing and masks are required upon entry. Advance RSVP is required for entry. To inquire on how to attend this Thursday or one of the upcoming nights, please send your industry affiliation and inquiry to jackie@juiceconsulting.com.

The below industry nights have been announced:

Thursday, April 22: Music industry night, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: Local brands + advertising / creative agencies, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, May 20: Podcasters + ATX influencers, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 3: Film industry night, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Fashion industry night, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, July 1: Tech industry night, 5-8 p.m.

FOTO//HOUSE launched in 2019 to meet the needs for photography and studio spaces that have rapidly grown in this modern age of social media fashion and booming startup companies. The new space features a 18.5' x 14.5' Cyclorama wall, state of the art photography equipment such as Profoto D2s, B1X Duo lighting kits, soft boxes, modifiers, tether tools and accessories for photography. Other rental items also include the uses of cinema cameras, lenses, sound equipment and a selection of luxury cars for production. Clients gain access to all lighting equipment at no extra charge.

The FOTO//HOUSE team consists of Daniel Nguyen (Professional Photographer with almost a decade in the industry), Antonio Madrid (Principal of Native Hostel, HOPE Outdoor Gallery, Mesmerize, FORMED Design Build, and a Board Member of Art Alliance Austin), Chisum Pierce (professional photographer and previous Professor of Photography at Texas Tech), and Colt Verret (Full Throttle Marketing), whom have forged a shared vision to cultivate and inspire photographers, artists, hobbyists and professionals alike by providing access to top-tier space, equipment, mentorship, and the audience needed to hone their craft. Previously located in Native Hostel in downtown Austin, the new studio will provide a larger and more permanent space for the studio to thrive.

"There comes a time in one's life when being of service to only yourself is no longer enough and there's an internal drive to do more for others," said Daniel Nguyen (FOTO//HOUSE President). "FOTO//HOUSE was created and designed to nurture, celebrate, and propel the industry, art and artists I love so deeply by providing not only an inspiring space to work in, but a safe environment as well to truly produce your best work."

"FOTO//HOUSE was built to foster local photographers and videographers by demystifying the studio experience, and allowing them to capture their best," said Antonio Madrid (FOTO//HOUSE Partner).

"I have always wanted to be a part of a creative community like FOTO//HOUSE coming from a background in commercial photography, videography, and fine arts education," said Chisum Pierce (FOTO//HOUSE Partner). "The goal of FOTO//HOUSE is to foster creativity for anyone with small or large personal projects, as well as accommodate large scale professional advertising productions and clients. Whatever your vision or budget FOTO//HOUSE is here to facilitate making your ideas come to fruition."

This year, the FOTO//HOUSE team will offer workshops and classes which cover topics such as natural lighting, indoor studio lighting techniques, multiple light set ups, Photoshop and Lightroom tutorials, and more. Additionally, FOTO//HOUSE offers the community an amazing experience they can see, hear, and feel while supporting new or celebrated artists. Their team hosts an event quarterly showcasing photographers, painters, and other artists with carefully curated exhibits. For more information on upcoming events or how to book the space, please visit www.fotohouse.co.