Drop Dead Comedy Thriller THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Continues Through May 14 At City Theatre

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2023 Season with The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940. May 4 - 14 at Genesis Fellowship Hall.

May. 01, 2023  

The production runs two more weekends at Genesis Fellowship Hall, May 4 - 14. Thursday - Saturday 8 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More show information is below, and our photos and promo images are enclosed. If you need any additional information, including the press release, contact me here.

Hailed by critics and audiences, Musical Comedy Murders is just that...a comedy about a musical, with a lot of thrill, wrapped up in a murder mystery. It is an ingenious and wildly comic romp poking antic fun at the more ridiculous aspects of show biz and the corny thrillers of Hollywood's heyday.

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940

by John Bishop

April 28 - May 14. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Genesis Fellowship Hall. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.

General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20-25. Group and student discounts.

Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. www.citytheatreaustin.org




