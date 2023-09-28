Cast and Creative Team Set for MURDER ON THE LINKS Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Murder on the Links, from the Agatha Christie novel, written and directed by Steven Dietz playing December 1 – 30, 2023. Tickets on sale Oct 3 at austinplayhouse.com/links.

Originally receiving its world premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre in San Diego before transferring to the Laguna Playhouse earlier this year, Murder on the Links will make its regional premiere in this third iteration. From the second Agatha Christie novel featuring Hercule Poirot and Arthur Hastings, Murder on the Linksis performed with six actors under the direction of playwright Steven Dietz in a thrilling comic adventure for all who love a good whodunnit.

Casting for Murder on the Links includes Ben Wolfe as Poirot, Lara Toner Haddock as Hastings, Huck Huckaby as Man One, Tonie Knight as Woman One, Chase Brewer as Man Two, and Sarah Chong Dickey as Woman Two.

“Penned by arguably the most successful writer in history, ‘Murder on the Links’ turns 100 this year. My hope on this novel’s centennial is to compound the fun of Dame Agatha’s mystery by asking a cast of 6 consummate actors to portray over 25 characters in a comic romp delivered with flair, style and joie de vivre,” said playwright and director Steven Dietz. ”Beyond the beloved Hercule Poirot – beyond the twists and turns and mistaken identities – something greater remains at the heart of this story: friendship, kinship, loyalty, and love.”

Written and directed by Steven Dietz the production team also includes music and original sound design by Robertson Witmer with additional sound design byRobert S. Fisher, costume design by Buffy Manners, lighting design by Mark Novick, with Barry Miller as the Stage Manager.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

MURDER ON THE LINKS | December 1–30, 2023

Murder on the Links

written and directed by Steven Dietz

From the Agatha Christie novel

December 1–30, 2023

Thurs – Sat at 8:00 p.m. | Sun Dec 3 & 24 at 2:00 p.m. | Sun Dec 10 & 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

austinplayhouse.com/links

Tickets are $38-44; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com

Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody a myriad of characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won’t want to miss a thrilling moment of this comic mystery.

Age Recommendation: Murder on the Links is rated PG for some mild talk of violence.

Children under 5 are not permitted.

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: Tickets are $38-44 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Single tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 24th season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin’s artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.



