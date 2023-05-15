Cast Set for BOX World Premiere at Penfold Theatre Company

BoxÂ explores the life of Henry Box Brown â€“ 19thÂ century abolitionist lecturer, magician, speaker and mesmerist.

By:
Penfold Theatre Company has announced the cast and creatives for Box by Jarrett King running June 23-July 8, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at penfoldtheatre.org.

The second world premiere in a five-year series of new play commissions devoted to the theme of "reimagined classics", Box explores the life of Henry Box Brown - 19th century abolitionist lecturer, magician, speaker and mesmerist - who escaped slavery at the age of 33 by arranging to have himself mailed in a wooden crate. Using actual events and persons, King's play goes beyond reality with an imaginary chapter of the remarkable life of Henry Box Brown.

Casting includes Jeremey Rashad Brown as Henry "Box" Brown, Yunina Barbour-Payne as Nancy, Lee Eden as Jane, Robert Matney as Lord Bloomfield/Ensemble, Amy McAndrew as Lady Bloomfield/Ensemble, Chelsea Manasseri as Pearl/Ensemble, and Cameron La Brie as Rodgers/Ensemble.

Written by Jarrett King and directed by Simone Alexander the production team includes Costume Design by Pam Friday, Sound Design by Anthony Williams, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar, Set and Properties Design by Desi Roybal with Brad Henderson as Magic Consultant, Beau Harris as Technical Director, Val Johnson as Stage Manager and Carl Gonzales as Production Manager.

Performance Details:

Box

By Jarrett King

Directed by Simone Alexander

June 23-July 8, 2023

Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 5:00pm

Ground Floor Theatre | 979 Springdale Rd, Unit 122 | Austin, TX | 78702

Box tells the harrowing story of Henry Box Brown, the abolitionist lecturer and early magician who escaped slavery by mailing himself to freedom. Using actual magic, this world premiere by Jarrett King imagines an unwritten chapter in the story of one of history's most overlooked folk heroes.

*Second of five world premieres in the Penfold's play commission series.

Special Events for Box:

Â·Saturday, June 24: First Saturday Soiree

Celebrate opening weekend with the cast and creative team. When purchasing tickets, you may reserve a place for this event.

Information on Box is available at https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/box/2023-07-08/.

Information about productions is available at: penfoldtheatre.org/on-stage/2022-23-season/.

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Single tickets are on sale now for Box and start at $16. Tickets are available online at https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/box/2023-07-08/.

About Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has served the north Austin metro area for 15 years by telling intimate stories of hope and empathy. The company has reemerged from the pandemic with a particular focus on reimagining classics, which is reflected in the season line-up, as well as in several new initiatives.

In addition to the professional plays and musicals Penfold is known for (Penfold in the Park and the annual holiday radiocasts) new company initiatives include a five-year New Play Commission Series, a new Great Plays in Great Places Series and an Arts Leadership Apprenticeship in partnership with Texas State University.

The aim is that these new programs will have increased impact on the City, Sector and Penfold: City, by investing in Central Texas artists and creating community and dialogue around their work; Sector, by consciously reimagining the classical repertoire for a modern, diverse, local audience; and Penfold, by telling transportive stories that rekindle a sense of shared humanity, empathy and hope.




Recommended For You