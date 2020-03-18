Black Fret Presents AUSTIN LOVE & LIGHTSTREAM, A Five-Day Live Stream

Black Fret has kicked off their five-day live stream event, Austin Love & Lightstream, this week! Visit the Black Fret website at blackfret.org to see Austin bands and personalities live streaming for six hours, starting at 4 p.m. each day, live from Scholz Garten in Austin, Texas.

This multi-day event will celebrate the Austin music scene in a safe and responsible way to bring local music into living rooms all around the globe. Planned for an initial five-day run through Saturday, March 21, Austin Love & Lightstream is a local response to the cancellation of SXSW and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Closed to the public and taking place on a sterilized outdoor sound stage at Scholz Garten, this content is being delivered through a partnership and collaboration between Black Fret, Cadence Wealth Management, Tour Gigs, The Werd Company, Good Wolf Productions, T3 and Scholz Garten.

Viewers will be asked to make tax-deductible donations to Black Fret for disbursement to Austin musicians, HAAM and other nonprofits who provide support for our local music scene. Viewers can also access the live stream for today as well as replays of prior days from the Black Fret website at blackfret.org.





