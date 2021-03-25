Bang on a Can Announces BANG ON A CAN Marathon Live Online

Bang on a Can announces its next Bang on a Can Marathon - Live Online - on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 1-5pm ET. All 15 pieces on the program will be world premiere performances of newly commissioned works, streamed from musicians' homes around the country and across the world. Over its first six live online Marathons in 2020-2021 (May 3, June 14, August 1, October 18, February 21, and March 21)

Bang on a Can has presented more than 125 performances, including 47 world premieres of new commissions and over 150 composers and performers. Bang on a Can plans to continue these Marathons, streaming online at live.bangonacan.org, as long as the closure of presenting venues continues, and perhaps beyond. The four-hour live Marathon will be hosted by Bang on a Can Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe, who say:

New Commissions! On April 18, Bang on a Can presents its 2nd entire marathon of PREMIERES! 15 brand new works by 15 pioneering composers. Tune in to hear 4 hours of nonconformist, noncommercial, mind-blowing music. Andy Akiho! Carman Moore! Joan LaBarbara! Matana Roberts! Kelly Moran! Rudresh Mahanthappa! and many many more.

This concert is FREE! But please do consider purchasing a ticket. That helps us pay more players, commission more composers, and make more music.

The pandemic is still here. An entire ecosystem of composers and performers needs our attention, our love, and our financial support! All Marathon performers and composers are participating live and being paid by Bang on a Can.

Every piece on the program is a world premiere of a newly commissioned work:

Andy Akiho new work (world premiere) for himself

Anton Batagov Chaconne in A minor (world premiere) for himself

Carman Moore STALLION (world premiere) for Robert Black

Joan La Barbara ad astra...for cellist who sings (world premiere) for Iva Casian-Lakos

John Hollenbeck Persuasion (world premiere) for David Cossin

Jonathan Bailey Holland new work (world premiere) for Mark Stewart

Kelly Moran new work (world premiere) for herself

Leyla McCalla new work (world premiere) for Arlen Hlusko

Matana Roberts new work (world premiere) for herself

Michael Abels Anguish from Falling Sky (world premiere) for Vicky Chow

Michael Daugherty Six Riffs after Ovid for solo oboe (world premiere) for Titus Underwood

Michael Fiday Song for Eric (world premiere) for Jeff Anderle

Rudresh Mahanthappa new work (world premiere) for Ken Thomson

Soo Yeon Lyuh new work (world premiere) for herself

Timo Andres House Calls (world premiere) for David Byrd-Marrow

Dynamo composer/percussionist Andy Akiho premieres a brand new piece for himself to play. Andy is a virtuoso of the steel pan, the instrument originally invented out of discarded 55-gallon oil drums in Trinidad and Tobago in the 1930s.

Coming to us all the way from Russia, Anton Batagov is a mystic of the piano. Part shaman and part showman, beneath his fingers the keys of the keyboard reveal another world, another layer of spiritual energy, and another way of listening. Here he performs his new work, Chaconne in A minor.

Carman Moore is a legend. Composer, performer, conductor, author. He was the music critic for the Village Voice in the early 1970s, when new music exploded in downtown New York, and we needed his smart, patient, public advocacy. He has made a practice of using music to build bridges among people, faiths, and cultures. And for this performance, his new work STALLION will build a bridge between species with the help of Bang on a Can All-Star bassist Robert Black.

Joan La Barbara is an icon of the experimental music world. Her original experiment was her own voice, expanding her range to explore multiphonics, ululation, the subtleties of her own breath. She turns her experimental spirit towards all the music she makes, including her new piece ad astra...for cellist/singer Iva Casian-Lakos.

Drummers, unite! With his new piece, Persuasion, composer, bandleader and virtuosic drum set player John Hollenbeck transfers his angular and energetic style of playing to Bang on a Can's own virtuosic drummer David Cossin.

Jonathan Bailey Holland honors American political themes with his graceful, elegant music. For this Marathon, he turns his skill and attention to Bang on a Can All-Star guitarist Mark Stewart.

Kelly Moran is a composer, performer, producer, and technologist. She makes her meditative and spacious music at the intersection of keyboards and technology, often preparing a piano by placing small objects between its strings, and then bathing its distorted sound in waves of ambient electronics.

The music of composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla is a powerful mix of many influences. In her songs - and in her new work for cellist Arlen Hlusko - you can hear her training in Western classical music, her Haitian background, her research into American and Creole roots music has led to a vibrant solo career as well as collaborations including the project Songs of our Native Daughters and her time as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Matana Roberts is a storyteller's storyteller. Originally coming out of the avant-improv world, she uses her saxophone as the lead character in a massive multi-year narrative series of albums that together tell her own family's ancestral history, from its roots in Louisiana and Mississippi to today.

Composer Michael Abels has been writing music for a long time. But he catapulted into our consciousness almost overnight with his beautifully subtle and terrifyingly dynamic scores for the hit films "Get Out" and "Us." For this performance he is composing a new work, Anguish from "Falling Sky," for the Bang on a Can All-Stars pianist Vicky Chow.

There probably isn't an orchestra in the world that hasn't played a piece by Michael Daugherty. Known for his ear, his wit and his imagination of how instruments work together, he turns all his skills towards this new composition, Six Riffs after Ovid, for oboe superstar Titus Underwood.

Michael Fiday's music is direct, spare, forceful, and energetically in your face. For this Marathon he teams up with master of the low reeds, Jeff Anderle, with a new work entitled Song for Eric.

Rudresh Mahanthappa is a groundbreaking composer/saxophonist. For many years he has been pushing the boundaries of where his music can go, by tempering jazz improv with structures taken from experimental music and compositional strategies from music of other cultures, including his own South Indian Roots. He is composing a new piece for the Bang on a Can All-Stars' clarinetist/saxophonist Ken Thomson.

Composer/performer Soo Yeon Lyuh brings her musical virtuosity and deep knowledge of traditional Korean music into the 21st century, and beyond, with her unbelievable mastery of the haegum, the Korean 2 string spike fiddle.

Timo Andres is both a virtuoso composer and a virtuoso pianist. One skill feeds the other - in both you can hear the commitment to detail, to clarity, to the command of his technique, and to the honest presentation of the music. He brings us in a new work entitled House Calls, for French horn, played by another virtuoso, David Byrd Marrow.

Bang on a Can All-Star Arlen Hlusko, a brilliant cellist with a powerful sound and a deep commitment to community engagement through music, teams up with the multi-faceted composer/cellist Leyla McCalla.

David Byrd-Marrow, virtuoso horn player, avid advocate for new sounds, and core member of International Contemporary Ensemble, premieres a new work entitled House Calls, by Timo Andres.

Bang on a Can All-Star percussionist-drummer-producer David Cossin is a superstar specialist in new and experimental music. For this performance, he premieres a new work, Persuasion, by fellow drummer John Hollenbeck.

Cellist Iva Casian-Lakos is known for both her virtuosity and interdisciplinary versatility from classical cello to boundary-stretching new works, involving choreography, singing, acting, improvisation, and more. Composer Joan La Barbara puts her unique skills to work with a new piece, ad astra..., for Iva to perform on cello and voice.

Bay area master of the low reeds, Jeff Anderle is a foremost performer, commissioner, and advocate for new innovative music and a member of Sqwonk, Splinter Reeds, and Edmund Welles. Here Jeff will premiere a new work for bass clarinet, entitled Song for Eric, by composer Michael Fiday.

Bang on a Can All-Star and reed guru Ken Thomson is a passionate performer and also a composer increasingly known for his harmonic and rhythmic complexity and a punk-rock aesthetic. He will be performing a brand new work by composer/saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa.

Bang on a Can All-Star and musical wizard Mark Stewart is a virtuoso guitarist, singer, instrument inventor, who plucks, bows, beats, and breathes life into countless sound-making devices. For this performance he will premiere a new work by Jonathan Bailey Holland.

Spectacular founding and current Bang on a Can All-Star, bassist Robert Black tours the world constantly creating unheard of music for the solo double bass. On this Marathon he teams up with legendary composer Carman Moore for the premiere of his new work, STALLION.

Titus Underwood, principal oboe of the Nashville Symphony, is on a mission to open your ears and mind to what the oboe can do. Titus will perform the world premiere of Michael Daugherty's brand new Six Riffs after Ovid, for solo oboe.

Vicky Chow, powerhouse pianist of the Bang on a Can All-Stars, premieres a brand new work, Anguish from "Falling Sky," by composer Michael Abels.

For more information about Bang on a Can, please visit www.bangonacan.org.



