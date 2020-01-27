BWW Review: CLICK Envisions the Future of #MeToo at The VORTEX

What can two women do to fight back when one becomes the victim of an attack that is witnessed by the world? That is the question asked by playwright Jacqueline Goldfinger in CLICK. And in this #MeToo story, the women retaliate by harnessing the power of digital media.

This show is not focused on sexual assault, but on the aftermath. The cast of CLICK includes Hayley Armstrong (Fresh), Will Douglas (Chaz), Michael Galvan (Scottie), Tessandra Lancaster (Maria), ad Kacey Samiee (Anna). Each cast member takes on multiple roles during the 100 minute play as the fast-paced story unfolds. Armstrong delivers a raw, emotional performance as the show's protagonist. As the antagonist, Douglas provides a balance of anger and determination that mirrors Armstrong's. In a show that is packed with difficult themes and intense monologues - their performances feel genuine and personal.

The set utilizes several large screens behind the actors. It is reminiscent of the set of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, with the screens serving as a constant reminder of the pressure each character has to maintain a life online. This theme is woven throughout the show, along with major question of what defines a person's identity. Can we redefine that identity after trauma? And, more importantly, should we?

Although the performances in this show are strong, something pivotal is missing. CLICK repeatedly insists on telling the audience the moral of the story - rather than showing them. Instead of having a few beats to process the emotion that a character is experiencing, the show rushes through scene after scene where the characters describe their feelings in detail. It leaves a bit of connection to be desired, as the audience may lack critical moments to put themselves in the characters' shoes. In the end, it is a thoughtful play that tells an important story. It's just lacking a bit of finesse.

Want to see the show for yourself? Catch the regional debut of CLICK, directed by Rudy Ramirez, at The VORTEX through February 8th. For tickets and more information visit www.vortexrep.org.





