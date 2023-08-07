BWW Q&A: Kim Schafer of 9 to 5 The Musical at TexARTS Association

The production runs August 4th through 27th.

Aug. 07, 2023

Kimberly Schafer is an Award Winning Director, Choreographer and Educator. She received her Bachelor of Performing Arts in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University and her Masters in Theatre Education/Directing from Catholic University. Recently, she was selected to be a member of the International Dance Council CID.

Currently, she is an Adjunct Professor of Dance for the musical theatre programs at Marymount Manhattan and CAP21 in New York City. In 2019, She was so honored to work and collaborate with the brilliant Tony Award Winner Andre de Shields on Sophisticated Ladies at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. She was the Dance Assistant for Tommy Tune and Chita Rivera for their US tour Chita and Tune: Just in Time.

Also, she assisted Tommy Tune and Randy Skinner on the production of Lady be Good at City CenterEncores. She was the Associate Choreographer/Dance Captain for Broadway Backwards at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and has been an associate choreographer for Broadway Bares 24-26. She also spends time as a Director for Celebrity Cruise Lines based in Miami. Featured performing credits include the National Tour of 42nd Street and a commercial for Skineez Skinwear featured on a Times Square Billboard.

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

What drew you to the 9 to 5 The Musical and what significance does it hold for you?

To start off, I mean who doesn’t like a Dolly Parton Musical…it’s a legendary classic. In all seriousness, I believe that this story is very significant in the American workplace. These characters are dealing with real life circumstances and situations that unfortunately women still deal with today. Equality for women in the workplace has made some improvements since 1979, but we also still have ways to go. Sharing these stories can lead to the overall improvement of treatment in the workplace especially to women.

Can you share your thoughts on the theme of female empowerment in 9 to 5 the Musical and how it impacts the show’s choreography and direction?

Being a female Director and Choreographer, it was really important to me to show the truth that lies within this hysterical show. I tried to emphasize the growth of the women as the story progresses. Each leading lady is dealing with their own difficulties that they overcome and rise above. I wanted to make sure to instill the confidence within each character so that they are left off with hope and a sense of accomplishment. Each musical number ended with a positive outlook to move forward and keep fighting the good fight.

How do you balance your roles as both the director and choreographer of a large production like 9 to 5 The Musical?

Honestly, this is the largest production I have ever done both Direction and Choreography. Preparation is the name of the game for this job. I have been preparing for months with my designers and creatives. I come in ready to go and then that allows whatever free time I have to explore the scene work and characters within with each individual actor. In addition, I am a very organized director so that helps as well.

What does it feel like to return to TexARTS and how has your previous experiences there influenced your current work?

I love TexArts!! It is my home away from home…kind of like my hometown theatre even though I didn’t grow up here. I have always had such a warm welcome when I come to Austin from the Texarts community. My casts are some of the nicest, most genuine hardworking actors I’ve ever worked with and that makes a huge difference. Having been in this industry for over 20 years now, I look for jobs where I can work with kind, loving professionals. Being able to have directed shows there in the past definitely help, because the space is very unique so I knew exactly how to make the various locations in 9 to 5 come to life.

How has your background in dance and choreography influenced your directorial style?

My background in Dance has helped me immensely with directing in the physicality sense. I always address the way an actor stands, walks, and embodies the character. For example, Mr Hart in 9 to 5 needs to be a big, pompous and overly confident character with his dialogue and physicality. Mr Hart would never do anything small and understated so I was constantly over exaggerating the movement and dialogue to match that. Also, dance in general has more structure so that has helped me be more precise and definitive when it comes to my directorial choices.

How does it feel to be directing the final musical in the current TexARTS space?

The feeling of Directing the final musical in the old space of TexArts is bittersweet. I will always remember and cherish my times in the original space. I created some wonderful shows and memories such as “Smokey Joe’s Cafe”, “The Marvelous Wonderettes”, and my first show “All Shook Up”. However, I like change and embrace it so here is to new beginnings and a fresh new start at an amazing location.

Why should audiences come and see 9 to 5 The Musical?

The audiences should come see 9 to 5 because like Dolly (Doralee) says, “It’s a Darn Tootin Good Time”. This musical is fun, clever, and holds a very important message of female empowerment. My cast will have you laughing uncontrollably, crying tears of hope and kindness, and yeehawing till the end.




