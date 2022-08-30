Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events
Austin Playhouse to Present Live Screening and Streaming Run for PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS

Austin Playhouse to Present Live Screening and Streaming Run for PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS

Previews of Departing Attractions is a collection of witty, yet poignant short plays that span Bartholomee’s career as an Austin playwright.

Austin News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Austin Playhouse will present a live screening event of Previews of Departing Attractions, a collection of short plays by local playwright Lowell Bartholomee on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 pm. The live screening event will also include a talkback with Bartholomee and cast members.

In addition to a live screening and talkback, Previews of Departing Attractions will also be available to stream beginning September 20 thru September 25. Tickets for the live screening and streaming on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/previews.

Recently completing a successful run in Austin Playhouse's new interim venue, Previews of Departing Attractions was the inaugural production in August at Austin Playhouse's new West Campus space located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd.

Previews of Departing Attractions is a collection of witty, yet poignant short plays that span Bartholomee's career as an Austin playwright. In addition to newly commissioned work for this production, Bartholomee reworked past pieces, strengthening the thread between them, while keeping his trademark humor intact.

The ensemble cast includes Kareem Badr, Zac Carr, Marina DeYoe-Pedraza, David Dubose, Sarah Chong Harmer, Robert S. Fisher, and Juleeane Andrea.

The production team includes direction, sound, and video design by Lowell Bartholomee, costume design by Buffy Manners, lighting design by Natalie George Productions, and stage management by Kenedi Delgado.

The September 19 live screening event with talkback will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located across the street in the Callaway House Parking Garage.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS Live Screening | September 19, 2022

Previews of Departing Attractions by Lowell Bartholomee

September 19, 2022 | Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Live talkback with writer/director Lowell Bartholomee and cast to follow the screening

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $9

austinplayhouse.com/previews

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS Streaming | September 20 - 25, 2022

Previews of Departing Attractions by Lowell Bartholomee

September 20 - 25, 2022

Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $9

austinplayhouse.com/previews




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Austin Playhouse to Present Live Screening and Streaming Run for PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONSAustin Playhouse to Present Live Screening and Streaming Run for PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS
August 30, 2022

Austin Playhouse will present a live screening event of Previews of Departing Attractions by Lowell Bartholomee on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 pm. The live screening event will also include a talkback with Bartholomee and cast members. Previews of Departing Attractions will also be available to stream beginning September 20 thru September 25.
Photos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American TourPhotos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
August 26, 2022

The HAIRSPRAY North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will kick off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
CHICAGO at Bass Concert Hall On Sale FridayCHICAGO at Bass Concert Hall On Sale Friday
August 23, 2022

The smash hit musical CHICAGO returns to Austin, as part of Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season. CHICAGO will play Bass Concert Hall November 1-6, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10am. 
BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Bass Concert Hall On Sale FridayBLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Bass Concert Hall On Sale Friday
August 18, 2022

The world-wide phenomenon of BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Austin, playing Bass Concert Hall for a limited three performance engagement on October 28 and 29, 2022 at part of Texas Performing Arts' 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season.
Cast Announced for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Penfold in the ParkCast Announced for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Penfold in the Park
August 18, 2022

Penfold Theatre Company has announced the cast and creatives for A Midsummers Night’s Dream directed by Rosalind Faires running September 29 – October 16, 2022, made free to all at the Round Rock Amphitheater.