Austin Playhouse to Present Live Screening and Streaming Run for PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS

Click Here for More on Virtual Events

Austin Playhouse will present a live screening event of Previews of Departing Attractions, a collection of short plays by local playwright Lowell Bartholomee on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 pm. The live screening event will also include a talkback with Bartholomee and cast members.

In addition to a live screening and talkback, Previews of Departing Attractions will also be available to stream beginning September 20 thru September 25. Tickets for the live screening and streaming on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/previews.

Recently completing a successful run in Austin Playhouse's new interim venue, Previews of Departing Attractions was the inaugural production in August at Austin Playhouse's new West Campus space located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd.

Previews of Departing Attractions is a collection of witty, yet poignant short plays that span Bartholomee's career as an Austin playwright. In addition to newly commissioned work for this production, Bartholomee reworked past pieces, strengthening the thread between them, while keeping his trademark humor intact.

The ensemble cast includes Kareem Badr, Zac Carr, Marina DeYoe-Pedraza, David Dubose, Sarah Chong Harmer, Robert S. Fisher, and Juleeane Andrea.

The production team includes direction, sound, and video design by Lowell Bartholomee, costume design by Buffy Manners, lighting design by Natalie George Productions, and stage management by Kenedi Delgado.

The September 19 live screening event with talkback will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located across the street in the Callaway House Parking Garage.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS Live Screening | September 19, 2022

Previews of Departing Attractions by Lowell Bartholomee

September 19, 2022 | Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Live talkback with writer/director Lowell Bartholomee and cast to follow the screening

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $9

austinplayhouse.com/previews

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS Streaming | September 20 - 25, 2022

Previews of Departing Attractions by Lowell Bartholomee

September 20 - 25, 2022

Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $9

austinplayhouse.com/previews