Austin Playhouse Kicks Off its 20th Anniversary Season with HOLMES AND WATSON

Austin Playhouse is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season by revisiting two of their favorite characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson.

Holmes and Watson is a brand new Sherlock Holmes adventure. It's been three years since Sherlock Holmes went over Reichenbach Falls with his nemesis Professor Moriarty. Dr. John Watson knows that the great detective must surely be dead, but when he receives a telegram suggesting his best friend and partner might still be alive, Watson is compelled to investigate. The cryptic wire stating that three patients in a remote asylum each claim to be the late Sherlock Holmes sends Watson on an adventure to uncover the truth of his lost friend. As the mystery unfolds, a web of intrigue, murder, and suspense begins to unravel. Could Sherlock Holmes really be alive after all this time?

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 20th Anniversary season. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Don Toner and Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing an average of six mainstage plays a year along with two theatre for youth productions and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse is currently performing at the Austin Community College Highland campus.

The season kicks off with Holmes and Watson, by Jeffrey Hatcher, September 6-September 29 2019, then celebrating the holiday season with the euphoric romantic comedy musical She Loves Me, November 22-December 22. We will ring in the New Year, with Tiny Beautiful Things, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos from the book by Cheryl Strayed (WILD), January 10-February 3. Next, Paula Vogel's Indecent, April 3-April 26, Dive into the fascinating true story of Sholem Asch's controversial play, The God of Vengeance. Wrapping up the season with Tom Stoppard's Arcadia and running in repertory with Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson, May 29-June 28.

austinplayhouse.com





