Austin Playhouse Adds Performances Of HOLMES AND WATSON

Austin Playhouse has added a matinee to the run of Holmes and Watson on Saturday, September 21st at 2:00 pm.

Austin Playhouse is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season by revisiting two of their favorite characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. Holmes and Watson is a brand new Sherlock Holmes adventure. It's been three years since Sherlock Holmes went over Reichenbach Falls with his nemesis Professor Moriarty.

Dr. John Watson knows that the great detective must surely be dead, but when he receives a telegram suggesting his best friend and partner might still be alive, Watson is compelled to investigate. The cryptic wire stating that three patients in a remote asylum each claim to be the late Sherlock Holmes sends Watson on an adventure to uncover the truth of his lost friend. As the mystery unfolds, a web of intrigue, murder, and suspense begins to unravel. Could Sherlock Holmes really be alive after all this time?

For more information visit austinplayhouse.com





