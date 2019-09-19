Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Come to Bates Recital Hall

Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions, and notorious music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century. Described as "the most dynamic duo of this generation" (San Francisco Classical Voice), "rock stars of the classical music world" (Miami Herald), and "the very model of complete 21st-century musicians" (The Washington Post), the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo aims to make classical music a relevant and powerful force around the world. Their five critically acclaimed albums have spent dozens of weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Charts, while their Emmy-nominated, self-produced music videos have been viewed by millions on YouTube and at international film festivals.

Since forming their dynamic musical partnership in 2002 as students at The Juilliard School, Anderson & Roe have toured extensively worldwide as recitalists and orchestral soloists; appeared on NPR, MTV, PBS, and the BBC; presented at numerous international leader symposiums; and served as hosts for the medici.tv webcast of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. A live performance by Anderson & Roe was handpicked to appear on the Sounds of Juilliard CD celebrating the school's centenary. Highlights of the 2019/20 season include performances throughout North America, Europe, and Asia; a stint as guest hosts of NPR's From The Top; the release of nearly a dozen new music videos; and a multi-week residency at the Tippet Rise Art Center as recitalists, recording artists, and filmmakers.

Bates Recital Hall Program:

Johannes Brahms

Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F minor

Hungarian Dance No. 5 in F-sharp minor

Sonata for Two Pianos in F minor, Op. 34b

Allegro non troppo

Andante, un poco adagio

Scherzo: Allegro

Finale. Poco sostenuto - Allegro non troppo - Presto, non troppo

Anderson & Roe

Capriccio on Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 5

John Williams / Anderson & Roe

Star Wars Fantasy No. II: Intermezzo (Quietly luminous)

Radiohead / Anderson & Roe

"Paranoid Android" from OK Computer

Anderson & Roe

Hallelujah Variations (Variations on a Theme by Leonard Cohen)

John Lennon & Paul McCartney / Anderson & Roe

"Let It Be" from Let It Be

For more information on this performance, please visit: https://texasperformingarts.org/season/anderson-roe-piano-duo-bates-recital-hall-2019





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You