Acclaimed George Winston Performs Benefits For FEEDING AMERICA, The Ark, and Mitchell Gallery

Celebrated pianist George Winston is revered as one of the foremost instrumental performers and composers of our time. In spring 2021, fans have an opportunity to spend three Sundays enjoying his masterful compositions while supporting select non-profit organizations and music venues that are in much need of financial support due to the hardships from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This weekend for Valentine's Day (February 14, 7pm EST), Winston presents A Vince Guaraldi Tribute Concert to raise funds for FEEDING AMERICA (LINK) as he performs classics such as "You're In Love Charlie Brown," "Be My Valentine Charlie Brown," and "Time for Love." The event is free of charge, and donations can be made at helpgive.to/feedingamerica.

Winston comments on his homage to Vince Guaraldi, "I quickly became enamored by Guaraldi's music after hearing 'Cast Your Fate to the Wind,' and 'Linus and Lucy.' I was fortunate to play intermission piano for two shows of his in 1971. He was so encouraging of me to pursue my passions with solo piano. I just love his compositions and improvised solos. There always is intriguing phrases happening in his left hand playing. And his great transitions between the different parts of his pieces, it's simply beautiful piano work."

On Sunday, February 28, 2021 (7pm EST), Winston offers support for The Ark (Ann Arbor, MI), a music venue he's performed at 10 times over the course of nearly 40 years. Considered one of the top music clubs in the world, The Ark is renowned for its quality and breadth of programming performers of folk and roots music genres. Winston performs selections from his Summer Show.

On Sunday, March 21, 2021 (7pm EST), Winston performs a benefit concert for the Mitchell Gallery at St. John's University (Annapolis, MD) featuring a Q&A session focusing on the stride pianist Thomas "Fats" Waller (1904 - 1943) with Winston and Lucinda Edinberg. The Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery is a hidden treasure in historic Annapolis, Maryland. The Gallery hosts a diverse array of exhibitions and programs annually, including past shows such as Shakespeare's First Folio, celebrated artists Bruegel, Rembrandt, Matisse, Miro, Rodin, and Warhol, and centuries-old illuminated manuscripts. 10% of donations from the Winston concert will go to a local food bank while the remaining funds benefit the Mitchell Gallery.

Since 1986, Winston has tirelessly supported local food banks -- donating 100% of his concert merchandise sales and sponsoring canned food drives for local food banks at every venue he performs. Over the past three years alone, Winston's contributions to FEEDING AMERICA has culminated in funds to deliver 850,000 meals to people in need; an additional 120,000 meals have been raised through Winston's livestreaming concerts since November 2020. Donations are essential for COVID-19 relief now more than ever. Please consider donating today to FEEDING AMERICA (DONATE LINK). For more information regarding Winston's benefit efforts, please watch the following video: https://youtu.be/ow-IhCaYisY.

Winston's iconic albums include Autumn, December, Winter into Spring, Summer, as well as 2017's Spring Carousel -- A Cancer Research Benefit, and two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and seven other solo piano albums. He recently released his 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston's place in a chaotic world -- his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace. The album is available now at GeorgeWinston.com