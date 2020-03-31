TexARTS Presents THE FULL MONTY.

The Americanized musical stage version of the 1997 British film,The Full Monty boasts a book by Terrence McNally and a score by David Yazbek and was nominated for nine Tony awards, including Best Musical, when it shimmied its way onto Broadway in 2000. Relocated to Buffalo, New York,The Full Monty follows group of unemployed steelworkers who are desperately seeking employment and a paycheck to support their families - until they come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. As the guys work through their fears, self-consciousness, feelings of worthlessness and anxieties, they come to discover that not only are they stronger as a group, but that the strength they find in each other gives them the individual courage to face their demons and overcome them.

Address:

Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS Association

2300 Lohman's Spur Road STE 160

Austin, TX 78734

Website: Tex-arts.org

Dates: Opening Night July 17, 2020

July 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM

July 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM

July 19, 2020 at 2:00PM

July 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM

July 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM

July 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM

July 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM

July 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM

July 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM

August 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM

August 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM

August 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM

August 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM

August 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM

August 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM

Tickets start at $43





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You