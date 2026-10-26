Lloyd Buchanan to Headline Springer Opera House PATIO Concert Series Opener

NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Springer Opera House will present Lloyd Buchanan and the Family Affair coming to The PATIO on Saturday, November 21. Tickets are very limited and on sale to the public beginning Oct. 26.

This is the first concert in our Otero Outdoor Concert Series, presented in honor of Julius and Jeanette Otero.

'Julius was a longtime volunteer and a beloved part of the Springer; we are proud to feature his family's name on this inaugural PATIO season of live music,' said Springer Opera House Director of Development, Jordan Beck.

Fresh off the road with Grammy winners Brittany Howard and Alabama Shakes, Chattahoochee Valley native Lloyd Buchanan brings home his patented blend of soul, gospel, and R&B to our first public concert on the PATIO stage!

One of the South's most sought-after session musicians (Hammond B3, piano, bass, and vocals), Lloyd has toured internationally for over 15 years. He has shared stages with legends like Tom Jones and Jools Holland and has appeared on multiple television shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman, and the Grammy Awards.

His work as an arranger and producer has appeared in commercials, video games, TV shows, and movies, including True Blood, Borderlands, and ESPN's NFL Draft.

'Lloyd is one of the Chattahoochee Valley's brightest stars and greatest cultural exports. We are thrilled that he is helping us open the PATIO to the public,' said Beck.

This is a ticketed event at the Pierce-Anderson Theatre in the Outdoors (PATIO), with seating provided and concessions available for purchase; outside food, drinks, chairs, and pets are not permitted.

In addition to Lloyd Buchanan, the Otero Outdoor Concert Series will include another to-be-announced show in March, as well as our production of the Billie Holiday tribute Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill from May 13-15, 2027.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 01 Hrs 14 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming