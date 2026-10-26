Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Lloyd Buchanan to Headline Springer Opera House PATIO Concert Series Opener
The soul, gospel, and R&B musician brings his Hammond B3 and vocals to the historic Columbus, Georgia venue's new outdoor stage.
The Springer Opera House will present Lloyd Buchanan and the Family Affair coming to The PATIO on Saturday, November 21. Tickets are very limited and on sale to the public beginning Oct. 26.
This is the first concert in our Otero Outdoor Concert Series, presented in honor of Julius and Jeanette Otero.
'Julius was a longtime volunteer and a beloved part of the Springer; we are proud to feature his family's name on this inaugural PATIO season of live music,' said Springer Opera House Director of Development, Jordan Beck.
Fresh off the road with Grammy winners Brittany Howard and Alabama Shakes, Chattahoochee Valley native Lloyd Buchanan brings home his patented blend of soul, gospel, and R&B to our first public concert on the PATIO stage!
One of the South's most sought-after session musicians (Hammond B3, piano, bass, and vocals), Lloyd has toured internationally for over 15 years. He has shared stages with legends like Tom Jones and Jools Holland and has appeared on multiple television shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman, and the Grammy Awards.
His work as an arranger and producer has appeared in commercials, video games, TV shows, and movies, including True Blood, Borderlands, and ESPN's NFL Draft.
'Lloyd is one of the Chattahoochee Valley's brightest stars and greatest cultural exports. We are thrilled that he is helping us open the PATIO to the public,' said Beck.
This is a ticketed event at the Pierce-Anderson Theatre in the Outdoors (PATIO), with seating provided and concessions available for purchase; outside food, drinks, chairs, and pets are not permitted.
In addition to Lloyd Buchanan, the Otero Outdoor Concert Series will include another to-be-announced show in March, as well as our production of the Billie Holiday tribute Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill from May 13-15, 2027.
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