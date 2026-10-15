JOIE to Transform Callanwolde Into Immersive Holiday Theater Experience

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Mirth & Mischief Productions' JOIE, a month long immersive holiday production will run at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center located at 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. Running Dec. 5, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, JOIE transforms one of Atlanta's most historic properties into a theatrical holiday destination featuring live performances, interactive storytelling and a winter-themed outdoor experience.

The event unfolds in three parts. Guests begin with the JOIE Mainstage Show, presented in Callanwolde's grand indoor courtyard. The production features five acts of live entertainment, including Broadway-caliber vocalists, Cirque-inspired acrobatics, live music and seasonal storytelling.

Following the mainstage performance, guests are invited to explore the mansion itself, where live music, puppetry, interactive characters and theatrical surprises fill the historic estate's lower levels.

Outside, Callanwolde's grounds become the Winter Wonderland Light Forest, featuring illuminated installations, fire performances, video mapping, a Snow Play Park, ornament-making workshops, holiday photo opportunities, character meet-and-greets and a caroling bonfire.

"Atlanta has iconic holiday traditions. JOIE gives audiences something different: a live story they can walk through," said Matthew Nelson, chief operating officer of Mirth & Mischief Productions. "Callanwolde gives us the architecture, gardens and history to create an experience where guests can enjoy a show, explore the mansion, meet characters and make memories unique to this remarkable setting."

JOIE is designed as a pan-holiday celebration centered on the shared joy of the winter season. The experience is intended for families, couples, arts patrons and holiday enthusiasts seeking a more immersive alternative to traditional seasonal attractions. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and become part of the story.

Original characters created for JOIE include Ded Zed, a vegan holiday zombie who prefers grains over brains, and Barkley and Oakley, the Fir Dogs, who headline the Fir Dog House, a family photo experience developed in partnership with animal rescue organizations.

The cast also includes Professor Asa Fizzwik, portrayed by Steve Whitmire, the longtime performer and puppeteer known for bringing Kermit the Frog and Ernie to life alongside Muppets creator Jim Henson.

Guests seeking an enhanced experience may purchase MIP tickets, which include access to the entire mansion, admission to the exclusive MIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverage service, themed hospitality experiences and priority seating.

In addition to providing holiday entertainment, JOIE supports community impact through Mirth Makers, the nonprofit arm of Mirth & Mischief Productions. Ten percent of all ticket revenue will benefit local nonprofit organizations and arts education programs throughout metro Atlanta.

"JOIE is built for families and adults alike," said Kelly Nelson, founder and chief creative officer of Mirth & Mischief Productions. "It brings together spectacle, humor, music, movement and surprise within one of Atlanta's most beautiful historic properties. Our goal is to establish JOIE as one of the city's signature annual holiday traditions."

Mirth & Mischief Productions brings proven experience to the project. The company's inaugural 2025 season at Uhuburg Castle in Helen, Georgia, attracted over 3,000 guests from 24 states, Puerto Rico and five countries, generating more than 2.5 million social media impressions and more than 100 five-star reviews.

Tickets are not yet on sale. Guests may join the early notification list at JOIE2026.com. Sponsorship and brand partnership opportunities are available at JOIESponsors.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 04 Hrs 44 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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