BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL to Open at School of the Arts in Lawrenceville

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Alumni Musical Productions will present "Bring It On the Musical," running from July 16 to July 19 at School of the Arts in Lawrenceville, GA. Directed by Lilliangina Quinones, winner of the 2025 Best High School Musical Shuler award.

Choreographed by Original Broadway Cast members Melody Mills and Antwan Bethea, AMP is providing summer experiences for collegiate aged training professionals that connects them to industry pros. This contemporary musical theatre bombshell will launch the first full production of this Premiere Atlanta Summer Stock opportunity. With a powerful music score written by Lin Manuel Miranda this show will cater to theatre lovers and cult movie lovers alike.

The production itself features a cast of 30 members including collegiate musical theatre majors from 15 different states worth of top tier musical theatre programs such as Florida State, Elon, Texas State and Norwalk Conservatory to name a few. For anyone interested in more information we will also be hosting a media day on July 7 in Lawrenceville. Please email us for details.

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