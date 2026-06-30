BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL to Open at School of the Arts in Lawrenceville
The production will be choreographed by Original Broadway Cast members Melody Mills and Antwan Bethea.
Alumni Musical Productions will present "Bring It On the Musical," running from July 16 to July 19 at School of the Arts in Lawrenceville, GA. Directed by Lilliangina Quinones, winner of the 2025 Best High School Musical Shuler award.
Choreographed by Original Broadway Cast members Melody Mills and Antwan Bethea, AMP is providing summer experiences for collegiate aged training professionals that connects them to industry pros. This contemporary musical theatre bombshell will launch the first full production of this Premiere Atlanta Summer Stock opportunity. With a powerful music score written by Lin Manuel Miranda this show will cater to theatre lovers and cult movie lovers alike.
The production itself features a cast of 30 members including collegiate musical theatre majors from 15 different states worth of top tier musical theatre programs such as Florida State, Elon, Texas State and Norwalk Conservatory to name a few. For anyone interested in more information we will also be hosting a media day on July 7 in Lawrenceville. Please email us for details.
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2026 Season
Marietta Theatre Company (1/22-8/22)
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Carole Rinn and Band: New Music Lands!
Academy Theatre (7/26-7/26)
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Yon Re El and Friends Play the Music of Herbie!
Academy Theatre (7/28-7/28)
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Quilters
Roswell Cultural Arts Center (8/14-8/23) PHOTOS
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Gavin Adcock
Enmarket Arena (10/30-10/30)
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Monty Python Spamalot
Fox Theatre - Atlanta (7/21-7/26)
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The Tight Acquaintances
Dad's Garage (8/01-9/26)
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Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever! On 11 Jul 2026 20:00 - 22:00
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (7/11-7/11)
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Black Nerd
Dad's Garage (2/26-3/20)
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The Last Gift
CRCA Theatre (11/20-11/22)