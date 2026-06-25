Michael O'Neal Singers to Present OF THEE WE SING 150-Voice America 250 Concert
The Roswell, GA concert will feature Mack Wilberg's My Country, 'Tis of Thee arrangement.
As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, The Michael O'Neal Singers (MOS) are giving the North Metro Atlanta community an inspiring reason to keep the patriotic spirit alive all summer long. Today, the organization announced its headline summer presentation, Of Thee We Sing, scheduled for performance on July 26, 2026.
In celebration of the historic America 250 milestone, MOS is bringing the community together through the unique, unifying power of song. From stirring traditional American favorites everyone knows and loves to deeply moving modern classics, Of Thee We Sing offers a beautifully crafted musical tribute to our shared journey, brought to life by a magnificent 150 member chorus that represents a true cross section of Roswell neighbors.
The carefully curated program features works of immense historical significance and emotional depth. A brilliant highlight of the afternoon is a performance of a spectacular arrangement of My Country, 'Tis of Thee. This specific piece carries profound local history, having been commissioned by Roswell United Methodist Church from legendary composer and arranger Mack Wilberg to honor Michael O'Neal's landmark 20th anniversary as Director of Worship Arts at RUMC. Its inclusion gives local audiences a proud, direct connection to a masterwork born right here in the Roswell community.
This milestone concert promises to be a true highlight of the summer arts season, combining the grand scale of a 150 voice symphonic chorus with the welcoming warmth of a hometown celebration. Whether you are a lifelong lover of classic choral masterpieces or simply looking for an uplifting, family friendly afternoon filled with the patriotic songs that shaped our nation, this performance offers something to inspire everyone. It is more than just a afternoon of great music, it is an opportunity to gather with neighbors, reflect on our shared history, and celebrate the enduring spirit of community that keeps us moving forward together. Tickets for the 3pm July 26th concert at Roswell United Methodist Church are still just $25, with no fees!
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2026 Season
Marietta Theatre Company (1/22-8/22)
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Wit
Actor's Express (6/04-6/28)
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Comedy at The Strand: Luke Null | As Seen on SNL
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (7/24-7/24)
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Choir Boy
Actor's Express (8/06-8/30)
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Billy Currington & Kip Moore
Coca-Cola Roxy (8/08-8/08)
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The Last Gift
CRCA Theatre (11/20-11/22)
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C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up and Further In
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (9/27-9/27)
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Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (7/11-7/11)
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Atlanta Ballet's The Nutcracker
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/26)
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Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by The United European Ballet Company
Miller Theater (10/04-10/04)