BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL to Open in Atlanta with Broadway Choreographers

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Alumni Musical Productions SS Inc. has announced the first summer season with "Bring It On the Musical," running from July 16 to July 19 at School of the Arts in Lawrenceville, GA. Directed by Lilliangina Quinones, winner of the 2025 Best High School Musical Shuler award.

Choreographed by Original Broadway Cast members Melody Mills and Antwan Bethea, AMP will provide enriching summer experiences for collegiate aged training professionals that connects them to industry pros. The show will launch the first full production of this Premiere Atlanta Summer Stock opportunity. With a powerful music score written by Lin Manuel Miranda this show will cater to theatre lovers and cult movie lovers alike.

"We have been thrilled and inspired by the talent and kindness that the community has already extended to us - get your tickets you WILL NOT want to miss this incredible group of young people displaying their talents," said Lilliangina Quinones, Artistic Director, AMP SS INC. The team is pleased and excited to announce that Jalise Wilson, Notable BFA Musical Theatre graduate of University of Michigan as well as nationally renowned performer in her own right - has agreed to serve as the Board President for AMP - citing that her own calling to serve and mentor artists would align with that of the goals and ideals that AMP plans to build upon.

The production itself features a cast of 30 members including collegiate musical theatre majors from 15 different states worth of top tier musical theatre programs such as Florida State, Elon, Texas State and Norwalk Conservatory to name a few. For anyone interested in more information we will also be hosting a media day on July 7 in Lawrenceville. Please email them for details.

July 16 through July 19, Location: School of the Arts, 564 West Crogan Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Tickets: Prices start at $35. Tickets are available for purchase online at alumnimusicalproductions.org.

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