JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Be Presented by Orbit Arts Academy

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orbit Arts Academy will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's groundbreaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, brought to life through the Orbit Encore Series.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential musicals ever written, Jesus Christ Superstar tells the final days of Jesus through a powerful contemporary lens, blending soaring vocals, electrifying rock music, and emotionally charged storytelling. Featuring beloved songs including "Heaven on Their Minds," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and the title number "Superstar," the production challenges performers with one of musical theatre's most demanding scores.

What makes this production especially remarkable is the timeline. In just five days, students and alumni of Orbit Arts Academy rehearse, stage, and perform a full-scale production under the guidance of Broadway veteran Eric Sciotto. Sciotto's Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rock of Ages, Cry-Baby, The Boy from Oz, and 42nd Street. He is joined by musical director Shane Simmons and a talented cast of Orbit's emerging artists.

While many educational theatre programs spend several weeks preparing productions of this scale, Orbit's innovative model compresses the entire creative process into a single week. The result is an immersive training environment that develops confidence, adaptability, collaboration, and performance skills under real-world conditions.

Performances will take place at Orbit Arts Academy, located at 8610 Roswell Road, Suite 200, Sandy Springs, GA 30350.

Performance Schedule:

• Friday, June 26th at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, June 27th at 3:00 and 7:30 PM

• Sunday, June 28th at 3:00 PM

Need more Atlanta Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...